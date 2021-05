2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer: A Small Distinctive Actor with Big Name

If you are in the market for an American compact luxury sedan – it’ slim pickens. So slim in fact, there is just one car to choose from – the Cadillac CT4. Out since 2019 as a 2020 model, the CT4 replaced the ATS and sits below the larger CT5. Being the sole American in a European-dominate market means the CT4 has a lot to prove. Recently I spent time driving one to see if the Cadillac has what it takes to take on the others, including the Audi A3, Mercedes-Benz A-Class and the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe.