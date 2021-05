We live in a zero-sum society, where we are often confronted with the false choice that in order to win, someone else has to lose. We are taught to focus on the negative and what separates us rather than what brings us together, but it doesn’t have to be that way. In this week’s episode of The World According To Craig, host Craig Greiwe sits down for an empathetic conversation with UCLA Scholar Vanessa Warri to discuss how the only way to address our differences is by building on common ground. Warri shares her own incredible journey from being homeless to becoming a Ph.D. candidate, along with insights on what we can do to meet each other, rather than fight each other.