During a season where a drop off could have been expected and easily explained, Bozeman has stuck with its normal routine of racking up wins. The three-time defending Montana High School Lacrosse Association champion, Bozeman didn’t get to go for its fourth title last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team sported an unblemished 13-0 record heading into its Friday evening matchup against the Missoula Wild, giving the indication that the team intends to make up for the lost season by winning this year.