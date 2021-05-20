NASA says there are probably organic salts on Mars
NASA has been studying Mars for a long time now. Scientists working with the various rovers that have been sent to the Martian surface have uncovered plenty of interesting things, but evidence supporting the theory that there was once life on the Red Planet is still elusive. Finding organic molecules could go a long way toward changing that, so news that a team of NASA researchers now believes that organic salts are almost certainly present on Mars is pretty exciting… but there’s a catch.bgr.com