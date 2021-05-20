newsbreak-logo
Tax changes would boost IRS monitoring of cryptocurrency use

Lynchburg News and Advance
 1 day ago

The Biden administration is taking steps to ensure Americans who pay for goods or services with cryptocurrencies don’t sidestep the tax man. The Treasury Department issued a report Thursday that outlines measures. Among the proposed changes, businesses that receive “cryptoassets” with a fair market value of more than $10,000 would have to report it to the IRS. That’s something businesses already have to do when with cash transactions of $10,000 or more.

#Tax Evasion#Cryptocurrency#Cryptocurrencies#Cash Transactions#Tax Policy#Online Transactions#Americans#The Treasury Department#The Associated Press#Monitoring#Business Transactions#Businesses#Traditional Banks#Digital Currencies#Illegal Activity#Outlines Measures#Alternatives#Market
