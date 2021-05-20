newsbreak-logo
Los Angeles County, CA

We Made It Easier To Search Names Of Deputies Found To Be Dishonest Or To Have Committed Sexual Assault

By Aaron Mendelson
Laist.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOur reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make. LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has released the names of dozens of deputies who had...

