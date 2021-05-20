newsbreak-logo
Basketball

Azuolas and Tautvilas Tubelis officially named to Lithuania's preliminary U19 World Cup team

By Bruce Pascoe Arizona Daily Star
Bradford Era
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona rising sophomores Azuolas and Tautvilas Tubelis have been named to Lithuania's preliminary roster for the U19 World Cup at Latvia in July. The brothers returned to Lithuania last month and have been expected to play for their junior national team in the FIBA event in nearby Latvia from July 3-11. Since Lithuania is grouped with Canada, Senegal and Japan, they could face teammate Bennedict Mathurin if he joins Canada.

