Just a few days back, the 27-year-old co-founder of Ethereum became the world’s newest billionaire with the valuation of his Ether holdings surging to a new high. But it’s not just the bigger cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum that have witnessed unexplainable gain in valuation over the last few months; even cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin have soared to all-time highs. In fact, the cryptocurrency based on the meme of a smiling Shiba Inu has had a rather unbelievable year-to-date rally of around 1400%, rising from just 0.045 dollars to seven cents. This has made a lot of people really rich. A Reddit user recently announced that Dogecoin made him a millionaire in just two months. It is only natural that you’ll believe that the meteoric rise of the meme currency must have turned its founders into billionaires, right? It turns out that one of its founders named Billy Markus only made enough from his creation to buy a used Honda Civic.