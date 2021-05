If there's one thing celebrity chef and talk show host Rachael Ray knows a thing or two about, it is Italian cooking. Her lifelong passion for the cuisine is attributed to her Sicilian grandfather (via NPR). So when it comes to a traditional Italian dish such as eggplant parmesan, it makes sense that Ray wouldn't go for American-style — breaded and fried — and opts instead for a baked version. "It's healthier and easier, and a whole lot quicker, if you roast the eggplant and layer with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and parm," Ray said on the "Rachael Ray" show website.