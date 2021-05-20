newsbreak-logo
Dollar heads for weekly loss as traders shrug off taper talk

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was pinned near milestone lows on Friday, and headed for a weekly loss, as traders’ initial concerns at taper talk in Federal Reserve minutes ebbed – with actual tapering seeming distant – while pandemic recovery boosted other currencies. On Wednesday, minutes from the April Fed...

kfgo.com
