Braslow has been honored with three California Journalism Awards from the California News Publishers Association (CNPA). For more than 130 years, the CNPA has served as the foremost advocate for the state’s publishing industry, while fostering the ideals of a free press, freedom of speech and the news profession. Each year, the CNPA recognizes excellence in reporting with the California Journalism Awards. These prestigious awards are given to the top five entrants from across the state in a number of categories. This year, CNPA received more than 3,000 entries from print, digital and campus publications.