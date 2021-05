Crypto markets remained volatile and gave back some of their gains today after the U.S. Treasury Department called for stronger tax compliance within the space. Bitcoin hovered near $39,400 as investors tried to make sense of the crash Wednesday that wiped away billions and shattered the notion of crypto as a maturing asset class. The coin retreated from intra-day highs of around $42,500 after the Treasury said the Biden administration’s proposal to strengthen tax compliance includes a requirement for transfers of at least $10,000 of cryptocurrency to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service.