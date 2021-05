When you think "steak night", surely you conjure up images of rich red wine, roasted potatoes, and deliciously seared meat. Whether you're a novice steak griller hoping to try your hand at the craft or a seasoned veteran at your grill, there are a few tips to improve how you're grilling steak and any other kind of meat that go a long way. Be it chicken thighs, pork chops, or a good T-bone, a few of the grilling techniques and tips remain the same across the board. Even better, you'll notice a huge difference in the quality of your meat if you follow them.