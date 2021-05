When Disney first announced their intentions to do Premier Access with Disney+ or basically a PVOD format on their streaming service, people were not exactly thrilled about it. Disney has been a bit cagey about the exact numbers that the first foray into this did with Mulan, and they haven't released anything about Raya and the Last Dragon as well. Disney and Marvel decided that it was best to make Black Widow a hybrid release as well, and now it seems that another movie is getting the PVOD format on Disney+. Jungle Cruise star Dwayne Johnson announced on his official Instagram that the movie would be in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30th of this year.