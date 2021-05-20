Six Hogs Haul in NFCA All-Region Accolades

Weekly Chat | Latest RPI | How They Fared | Teams That Aced Week 13. Arkansas cemented its hold on the No. 1 spot in the D1Baseball Top 25 by winning a road series at No. 4 Tennessee, keeping the Hogs in the top position for the sixth week in a row. The Razorbacks improved to 7-1 against teams currently ranked in the top 10, and 15-3 against teams ranked in the Top 25 — with all 18 of those games played away from Baum Stadium.