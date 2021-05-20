newsbreak-logo
Six Hogs Haul in NFCA All-Region Accolades

Cover picture for the articleFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – THURSDAY, MAY 20, 2021 – COMMUNICATIONS CONTACT: JACOB PAVILACK. FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – A program record three student-athletes were named to the NFCA All-Region First Team as the Arkansas softball team garnered six total all-region selections. Pitcher Mary Haff and infielders Braxton Burnside and Danielle Gibson picked up first team recognition, while infielder Hannah Gammill and designated player Linnie Malkin were tabbed to the second team. Outfielder Hannah McEwen was selected to the third team.

