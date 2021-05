The District will also be hosting convocation ceremonies to celebrate the cultural diversity of our 2021 graduates. More information on these ceremonies can be found here. "Commencement and convocation celebrations are among my favorite events of the year, as they provide an opportunity to honor our students for their outstanding academic achievements and dedication to higher education," said MCCCD Interim Chancellor, Dr. Steven R. Gonzales. "This year’s graduates have been incredibly resilient, overcoming obstacles associated with COVID-19 and still continuing to prioritize their education. I am proud to celebrate our students' success, which is the greatest achievement of our System."