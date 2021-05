Even though Arizona fell short in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader, Dejah Mulipola’s late-inning homer served as a springboard for what was to come next. The senior catcher drove in four runs in the second game as the No. 8 Wildcats bounced back to beat No. 2 UCLA, 5-1, at Hillenbrand Stadium. UA will go for the four-game split on Saturday at 1 p.m. MST, likely needing a win to have a shot at a top-8 seed in the NCAA Tournament.