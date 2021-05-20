newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Franchising: A Financial Solution

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation struggles to rebound, economically, from the COVID-19 pandemic, American businesses are offering a stimulus in the way of franchise opportunities.

Companies that hiked their portfolios and dodged major financial setbacks during COVID are sharing their successes with hungry entrepreneurs. A buffet of vast franchise opportunities is available to anyone who wants to dig in and earn profits.

Franchise Guardian ® suggests dozens of novelty business concepts in industries that match areas of reported job growth nationwide. The latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a large spike in leisure and hospitality employment last month. According to the BLS, there were 331,000 more jobs in that industry in April than in March; 5.4 million more compared to April 2020. The majority of the growth is in food and drink establishments, but employment also increased in the accommodation, arts, entertainment and recreation sectors.

Currently, Franchise Guardian ® recommends companies with low-cost franchise opportunities in those sectors and others. Here are three of the best new franchise offers:

  1. Candy Food Truck, a flexible mobile food service traversing the Southwest, is an affordable investment that is sure to yield sugary profits any place.
  2. FitPro, a cost-effective business venture, has revolutionized health and wellness with digital solutions. Globally recognized, FitPro is muscling the fitness industry.
  3. Pause … is a bubbling kava bar enterprise with two locations on Florida's Gold Coast. The franchise is as hot as the nootropic beverages it serves.

Business analysts say that franchising is an ideal way to enter entrepreneurship, especially during a fickle economy that pays only for an established name and reputation.

"During the pandemic, larger restaurant chains were in a better position to get through this than a small or medium independent restaurant," said Dr. Chris Westley, dean of Florida Gulf Coast University's Lutgert College of Business.

"In that environment, it rewards an entrepreneur to work through a franchise because then you have the resources of the larger operation."

Take advantage of those resources and invest in a franchise. Contact Franchise Guardian ®, today, at info@franchiseguardian.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franchising-a-financial-solution-301296579.html

SOURCE Franchise Guardian®

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
241
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchising#Fitness#Business Growth#Enterprise Solutions#Business Opportunities#U S Businesses#Financial Jobs#Covid#Bls#Candy Food Truck#Fitpro#Gold Coast#Source Franchise Guardian#Solution#Digital Solutions#American Businesses#Industries#Business Analysts#Job Growth#Employment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PotlatchDeltic Executives To Present At Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq:PCH) announced today that Eric J. Cremers, president and chief executive officer, and Jerald W. Richards, vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a company overview to investors at Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investors Conference, June 9, 2021, at approximately 4:00 pm Eastern Time. In order to view the presentation live or on-demand, you must register for the conference on the REITweek website.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

JC Data Solutions Entering Into A Definitive Merger Agreement

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JC Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC: JCDS) and TerraData.ai today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which TerraData.ai has agreed to acquire JCDS in an all cash merger. The closing of the merger is subject to certain customary conditions,...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Quipt Home Medical Announces Corporate Update

CINCINNATI, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (" Quipt" or the " Company") (TSXV:QIPT; OTCQX:PTQQD), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, is pleased to provide a corporate update. "We have had a very busy and exciting month...
Small Businessbuckeyebusinessreview.com

Department Of Finance

On the other hand, even a restricted working data of algebra ought to be more than enough to meet arithmetic necessities. Depending on the program, a business administration pupil is prone to move on to programs in management and organizational habits. On the whole, business administration majors are generalists who know something concerning the specialties of all the people who they manage. Both levels contain taking a major amount of basic math, as well as accounting, statistics, economics, and business legislation programs. A business administration degree will emphasize managerial abilities and human useful resource expertise, such as interpersonal relations and customer service. Bureau of Labor Statistics , business and finance jobs are expected to grow 5 p.c by 2029, with 476,200 new jobs predicted on the horizon.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Digital Transformation Is About Processes Not Products

By Daniel Griggs, founder of ATX The Brand, a tech agency focused on solving problems, building businesses and strengthening communities. Over the past few years, the term “digital transformation” has become popular among entrepreneurs and business leaders. As technology advances and culture changes with it, more consumers are demanding online services and capabilities — and more companies are pivoting to try to meet the demand.
Retailfranchising.com

American Freight Introduces Franchise Model

Furniture, Mattress and Appliance Retailer Begins Franchising After More Than 25 Years of Proven Success in the Industry. American Freight opened over 25 new company-owned stores and grew its sales year over year despite challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. According to Will Powell, President and CEO at American Freight, the organization developed the processes and skills necessary to replicate this success as it launched the franchise model late last year.
Small BusinessConnecticut Post

4 Digital Strategies for Small Businesses Recovering Post-Pandemic

Small businesses have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. In the first three quarters of 2020, the 50 largest companies in the U.S. saw their revenues grow by an average of 2 percent. Meanwhile, small businesses lost 12 percent of their revenues and more than 100,000 permanently closed. The Paycheck Protection Program hardly stanched the bleeding and was criticized for benefitting larger companies more than the small businesses it was intended for.
Advocacytri-statedefender.com

FedEx teams with nonprofit partner on FedEx E-Commerce Learning Lab

Small businesses owned by women and people of color who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 will soon have support from the FedEx E-Commerce Learning Lab. The recently launched FedEx program was developed in collaboration with Accion Opportunity Fund (AOF), a nonprofit organization providing small business owners with access to capital, networks and coaching.
EconomyThrive Global

Samelogic: Assisting Businesses in Better Understanding Their Customers’ Needs

The empowered product team is one of the most essential best practices in modern product development. A cross-functional team made up of product, design, and engineering members is entrusted with solving specific consumer problems that benefit the company. In other words, these groups are focused on customer and business results rather than output (products or features shipped).
Economyfranchising.com

Franchise Stock Index Finds Franchise Brands Strongly Recovering

A surge in the RIFC 50 Index indicates the franchising sector is continuing to recover from the quarterly losses suffered during the Covid pandemic of 2020, gaining 7.3% in the first quarter of 2021. The University of New Hampshire’s Rosenberg International Franchise Center (RIFC) is the first stock index to track the financial market performance of the US franchising sector.
Small BusinessForbes

The New Blueprint Of Small Businesses

Each year, May marks an opportunity to recognize small businesses and the integral role they play in the American economy. In 2021, Small Business Month arrives amid a host of changes for U.S. companies of all sizes – but particularly so for small business owners. Virtually every industry and business model has been affected by the financial downturn of the last year, which has resulted in significant shifts in where and how people consume goods and services.
Technologyphocuswire.com

Can technology help hospitality labor shortages?

The hotel industry is being hampered in its recovery by a shortage of labor. The global pandemic is being blamed for the issue because many employees left the sector as hospitality businesses were forced to shut for months on end in 2020 and, again, in the first few months of 2021.
Youngstown, OHwnewsj.com

Investing in manufacturing innovation

China and our competitors spend billions propping up state-owned enterprises and investing in research and development, monetizing our ideas, and using them to compete against American businesses, while paying their workers less and giving them fewer rights. I want the technologies that will drive the next generation of manufacturing –...
Minoritiesfinextra.com

Wells Fargo puts digital at heart of 10-year banking inclusion programme

Wells Fargo has launched a 10-year commitment to improve financial inclusion among Black, Hispanic and Native American families. The Banking Inclusion Initiative promises to help unbanked people gain access to affordable, mainstream, digitally-enabled transactional accounts. Specifically, Wells Fargo says it will deepen its relationship with Black-owned Minority Depository Institutions, offering...
Economyphillyfunguide.com

Philadelphia Franchise Show

You are invited to The Franchise Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from May 15 – 16, 2021!. (*Safety Precautions are in Place*) Buying a franchise or proven business opportunity eliminates all the hard work of opening a business independently and will help avoid much of the risk of starting a new business. Take control of your future, increase your income, and find your path to a better lifestyle. Get the information you need to find the right business for you!
SoftwareSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Where Logistics Companies Can Invest to Improve the Industry

In the past year, the global pandemic has changed much of what is considered to be the status quo. From education to transportation, all involved had to take a deep look at how things worked and how they were going to be changed due to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). But, now that we’ve had a full year of adjusting to new hurdles, it’s time for industries to start thinking about long-term changes that need to be made in order to thrive in the New Normal. Now is the time for logistics to start investing in technology.
Credits & Loanstheridgewoodblog.net

Loan Solutions

Improving the operations in your bank doesn’t have to involve a complete revamp of your fundamental processes. Improving your bank operation starts from the minor everyday changes; improving on these minute ones would have spillover effects on the overall performance of the bank system.