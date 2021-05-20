newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Procurement Intelligence Report With COVID-19 Impact Updates | SpendEdge

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polyethylene Terephthalate market will register an incremental spend of about USD 12.16 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.34% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Polyethylene Terephthalate sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic .

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.
  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.
  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for Polyethylene Terephthalate market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Polyethylene Terephthalate pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfill their category objectives.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Promotional Products TCO (total cost of ownership).
  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.
  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Some of the top Polyethylene Terephthalate suppliers listed in this report:

This Polyethylene Terephthalate procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • DuPont De Nemours Inc.
  • Far Eastern Group
  • BASF SE
  • LANXESS AG
  • Nan Ya Plastics Corp.
  • Saudi Basic Industries Corp. SJSC
  • Alfa S.A.B de C.V.
  • Celanese Corp.
  • Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.
  • Toray Industries Inc.

Related Report on Chemicals Include:

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Polyethylene Terephthalate that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Polyethylene Terephthalate TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

Executive Summary Market Insights Category Pricing Insights Cost-saving Opportunities Best Practices Category Ecosystem Category Management Strategy Category Management Enablers Suppliers Selection Suppliers under Coverage US Market Insights Category scope Appendix

About SpendEdge: SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

Contacts:SpendEdge Anirban ChoudhuryMarketing Manager Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340 https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyethylene-terephthalate-market-procurement-intelligence-report-with-covid-19-impact-updates--spendedge-301296578.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
241
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Intelligence#Market Impact#Market Trends#Cost Plus Pricing#Growth Forecasts#Growth Opportunities#Forecast Period#Covid 19 Impact Updates#Spendedge#Cagr#Promotional Products Tco#Sla#Dupont De Nemours Inc#Eastern Group#Basf Se Lanxess#Toray Industries Inc#Related Report On#Kpi#Relevant Pricing Levels#Identify Pricing Models
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$ 3.07 Bn Growth Expected In Automotive Bumpers Market During 2021-2025 | Integration Of Sensors In Automotive Bumpers To Drive Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive bumpers market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.07 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$ 380.05 Mn Growth Expected In Global Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market During 2021-2025 | Increasing Vehicle Demand In APAC To Be Major Driver | Technavio

Set to grow by USD 380.05 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive fuel level sensor market to register a CAGR of almost 3%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Digital Transaction Management Market Report 2021-2026 - Technological Advancements Are Paving The Means For More Secure And Stable DTM Solutions

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Transaction Management Market Based on Component, End-User, Solution, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Digital Transaction Management Market is assumed to grow at the rate of 20.8% CAGR by 2026. The digital transaction...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market 2021-2025 | Integration Of Telematics With ATIS To Emerge As Major Trend | Technavio

Set to grow by USD 482.79 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market to register a CAGR of almost 10%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Industrycollegebaseballcentral.com

System Integrators in Mining and Metals Market 2020 Report Forecasts the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Business and future opportunity

The System Integrators in Mining and Metals market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the System Integrators in Mining and Metals manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

2,088.81 MT Growth Expected In Automotive Carbon Fiber Components Market | Rising Use Of Carbon Fiber Materials In Automotive Industry To Boost Growth | Technavio

The automotive carbon fiber components market is expected to grow by 2,088.81 MT during 2021-2025, expanding at a CAGR of over 5%. The report throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges market players can expect. Automotive Carbon Fiber Components...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Workforce Analytics Market | Covid-19 Impact, Industry Share, Growth by Business Developments 2021 to 2030

The latest research on Global Workforce Analytics Market report covers forecast and analysis on a worldwide, regional, and country-level. The study provides historical information of 2016-2020 together with a forecast from 2021 to 2030 supported by both volume and revenue (USD million). The entire study covers the key drivers and restraints for the Workforce Analytics market and this report included a special section on the Impact of COVID-19. Also, Workforce Analytics Market (By major Key Players, By Types, By Applications, and Leading Regions) Segments outlook, Business assessment, Competition scenario, and Trends. The report also gives a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries.
WorldPosted by
TheStreet

Novavax Announces Memorandum Of Understanding To Explore Expansion Of COVID-19 Vaccine Activities In South Korea

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Health and Welfare of Korea (MOHW) and SK bioscience, Co. Limited, a vaccine business subsidiary of SK Group, to explore further cooperation in the development and manufacturing of vaccines, including NVX-CoV2373, Novavax' recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
Marketscheshire.media

Covid-19 impact on Polymeric ESD Suppressor Market Overview and Product Estimates Forecast by 2025| Panasonic, Littelfuse, STMicroelectronics, Murata, Texas Instruments

Market CAGR Competitive Landscape, Market Research, Polymeric ESD Suppressor, Polymeric ESD Suppressor application, Polymeric ESD Suppressor industry, Polymeric ESD Suppressor manufactures, Polymeric ESD Suppressor Market, Polymeric ESD Suppressor Market Analysis, Polymeric ESD Suppressor Market Best Companies in The world, Polymeric ESD Suppressor Market CAGR, Polymeric ESD Suppressor Market Demand, Polymeric ESD Suppressor Market Forecast, Polymeric ESD Suppressor Market Growth, Polymeric ESD Suppressor Market Insights, Polymeric ESD Suppressor Market key players, Polymeric ESD Suppressor Market Latest Reports 2020, Polymeric ESD Suppressor Market Manufacturers, Polymeric ESD Suppressor Market opportunity, Polymeric ESD Suppressor Market Production, Polymeric ESD Suppressor Market Revenue, Polymeric ESD Suppressor Market share, Polymeric ESD Suppressor Market Size, Polymeric ESD Suppressor Market Status, Polymeric ESD Suppressor Market Supply, Polymeric ESD Suppressor Market Top Companies in The world, Polymeric ESD Suppressor Market Top key Venders in The world, Polymeric ESD Suppressor Market Trend, Polymeric ESD SuppressorTrends, trending news Polymeric ESD Suppressor market 2020, vPolymeric ESD Suppressor.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Covid-19 Pandemic Update on the Global Intraocular Lens Market research report 2021 – Expert Guide to Boost the Industry in Market Share

Marketresearch.biz has published the addition of a new business intelligence report on the Covid-19 Pandemic Update on the Global Intraocular Lens market to unfold diverse information allowing intent business participants to know the pulse of the business. This information-rich data is aimed at giving users real-time data vital to drive future-ready investment decisions. The report also casts important information on winning manufacturing ventures and promotional approaches likely to sustain high returns in the Covid-19 Pandemic Update on the Global Intraocular Lens Technology market.
Marketsgroundalerts.com

Disposable Colonoscopes Market Report 2020 - Industry Capacity, Manufacture, Value, Consumption, Status and Prediction 2025

Global Disposable Colonoscopes Market research report, added by Market Study Report LLC, is covering all major industry aspects and touches key scenarios like top players, competition, types, applications, regions, recent developments and future market predictions. The research literature on Disposable Colonoscopes market thoroughly investigates this industry vertical by explicating the...
IndustrySentinel

Intelligent Irrigation Systems Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, System Type, Application, and Geography

The intelligent irrigation system market is growing with the assistance from various country governments encouraging water and energy conservation as well as with the rising demand for food with the continuously growing population. Emerging water crisis, together with unpredictable rainfall patterns, is significantly hindering the use of conventional agricultural irrigation practices, thus propelling the use of advanced irrigation techniques for cultivation worldwide.
SoftwareMedagadget.com

Worldwide Analysis On Hemostasis Valve Market Size and Trends by 2021 – Global Industry Outlook, Demand, Top Leaders, Business Opportunities, Challenges and Market by Disease Pathology, Product and End User to Forecast by 2027

SEATTLE, May 21, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Global Hemostasis Valve Market. Hemostasis, or Haemostasis, is a medical procedure used to control or prevent bleeding, to keep blood within a damaged blood vessel. Hemostasis valves are used to minimize blood loss and can facilitate minimally invasive, catheter-based medical procedures. These valves are designed to maintain a seal around diagnostic/interventional devices. Moreover, hemostasis valve simplifies procedures with an easy one-handed, push-and-release mechanism, keeping the other hand free for the insertion and withdrawal of diagnostic/interventional devices.
Softwaregroundalerts.com

Integrated Traffic Systems Market 2020-2025 analysis examined in new Industry research report

Market Study Report adds Global Integrated Traffic Systems Market Report to its research database. The report provides information on Industry Trends, Demand, Top Manufacturers, product, revenue (value) and end users/applications. The research literature on Integrated Traffic Systems market thoroughly investigates this industry vertical by explicating the key development trends, limitations,...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Artificial Intelligence in Education System Market | Covid-19 Impact, Industry Share, Growth by Business Developments 2021 to 2030

The latest research on Global Artificial Intelligence in Education System Market report covers forecast and analysis on a worldwide, regional, and country-level. The study provides historical information of 2016-2020 together with a forecast from 2021 to 2030 supported by both volume and revenue (USD million). The entire study covers the key drivers and restraints for the Artificial Intelligence in Education System market and this report included a special section on the Impact of COVID-19. Also, Artificial Intelligence in Education System Market (By major Key Players, By Types, By Applications, and Leading Regions) Segments outlook, Business assessment, Competition scenario, and Trends. The report also gives a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries.
Marketsthedailyphiladelphian.com

Transcritical CO2 Market Size Share, Global Trends Report, Covid-19 Impact by 2026 | Danfoss, Advansor, Hillphoenix Inc., SCM Frigo S.p.A.

Global Transcritical CO2 market report 2020 offers extremely oblique professional analysis and forecast from 2020 to 2026. The report also consists of market shares, size, profit revenue, and the Transcritical CO2 market’s economic process. It also covers the strategic identification of major players within the market and analyzing their core competencies and methodology. The Transcritical CO2 market report analyzes information collected and integrated through recent analysis techniques and from trustful sources across varied industries.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Covid-19 Pandemic Update on the Global Polypropylene (PP) Homopolymer Market research report 2021 – Future Market Insight’s Detailed Report

Marketresearch.biz has published the addition of a new business intelligence report on the Covid-19 Pandemic Update on the Global Polypropylene (PP) Homopolymer market to unfold diverse information allowing intent business participants to know the pulse of the business. This information-rich data is aimed at giving users real-time data vital to drive future-ready investment decisions. The report also casts important information on winning manufacturing ventures and promotional approaches likely to sustain high returns in the Covid-19 Pandemic Update on the Global Polypropylene (PP) Homopolymer Technology market.
Marketsgroundalerts.com

Impact of covid-19 on Online Ads Exchange Platforms market Report to 2026 - Industry Demand Analysis and Current Trend

The research report on Online Ads Exchange Platforms market comprises information regarding growth trends, challenges, market segmentations, remuneration scale, CAGR, COVID-19 impact over 2021-2026. As per the Online Ads Exchange Platforms market report, the industry is expected to produce considerable returns while registering a profitable yearly growth rate during the...
Softwaregroundalerts.com

Global Cloud Directory Services Software Market Research, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Report 2021-2026|Covid-19 Recovery

Key growth factors studied in Global Cloud Directory Services Software market report: pricing structure, profit margins, supply-demand scenario, production, and industry value chain, and Covid-19 impact. Request a sample Report of Global Cloud Directory Services Software Market at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3446989?utm_source=groundalerts.com&utm_medium=SHR. Objective. The primary goal of the research report on Global Cloud...
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Covid-19 Pandemic Update on the Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market research report 2021 – Impact Analysis by Market Research Store 2021-2030

Marketresearch.biz has published the addition of a new business intelligence report on the Covid-19 Pandemic Update on the Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) market to unfold diverse information allowing intent business participants to know the pulse of the business. This information-rich data is aimed at giving users real-time data vital to drive future-ready investment decisions. The report also casts important information on winning manufacturing ventures and promotional approaches likely to sustain high returns in the Covid-19 Pandemic Update on the Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Technology market.