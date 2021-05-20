newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

NAIOP Houston Recognizes 2021 Hall Of Fame Inductees

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

HOUSTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAIOP Houston is pleased to announce two new members to the NAIOP Hall of Fame. The new inductees, Jim Foreman and Scott Wegmann, will be honored at a ceremony on May 25, 2021 at River Oaks Country Club.

"These remarkable men exemplify the leadership, work ethic, and dedication that is essential to the success of our industry," said Matt Damborsky, NAIOP Houston President. "It is an honor to welcome these highly esteemed and accomplished individuals into the NAIOP Hall of Fame."

The NAIOP 2021 Hall of Fame inductees were chosen for their production and excellence within the industry. They represent Houston's most iconic commercial real estate brokers.

Jim Foreman, Executive Director at Cushman & Wakefield, brings over 36 years of experience. Throughout his career with Cushman & Wakefield, Foreman has completed sales transactions with an aggregate value of more than $3.5 billion, including the largest investment sales transaction in Texas history. Foreman was chosen as NAIOP's Industrial Broker of the Year in 2003 and 2019, and was a finalist in 2012 and 2016, and the recipient of Houston Business Journal's Heavy Hitters award for multiple years.

Scott Wegmann, Vice Chairman, and Managing Principal at Cushman & Wakefield has over 39 years of experience. He has completed transactions in more than 75 US cities, Asia, Europe, Australia, Canada, and South America throughout his career, totaling more than 20 million square feet. Wegmann has received many accolades for his achievements, including being honored as NAIOP's Office Broker of the Year in 1997 and 2005, and the recipient of Houston Business Journal's Heavy Hitters award for multiple years.

About NAIOP HoustonNAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, is the leading organization for developers, owners, and investors of office, industrial and mixed-use real estate. NAIOP provides advocacy, education, and business opportunities by connecting members in a powerful North American network. NAIOP advances responsible, sustainable development that creates jobs and benefits the communities in which our members work and live.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naiop-houston-recognizes-2021-hall-of-fame-inductees-301296583.html

SOURCE NAIOP Houston Chapter

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
241
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokers#Matt Hall#Vice Chairman#Executive Chairman#The Naiop Hall Of Fame#River Oaks Country Club#Heavy Hitters#North American#Naiop Houston President#Fame Inductees#Naiop Houstonnaiop#Naiop Advances#Dedication#Texas History#Chosen#Principal#Work Ethic#South America#Houston#Asia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
EnvironmentRecycling Today

NWRA announces 2021 leadership awards, hall of fame inductee

The National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA) announced its 2021 Membership Award recipients for three categories. The recipients were selected for their contributions in support of the waste and recycling industry and the association. The 2021 honorees are:. Services Member of the Year Award: Andrea Calarco of Casella Waste Systems...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PotlatchDeltic Executives To Present At Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq:PCH) announced today that Eric J. Cremers, president and chief executive officer, and Jerald W. Richards, vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a company overview to investors at Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investors Conference, June 9, 2021, at approximately 4:00 pm Eastern Time. In order to view the presentation live or on-demand, you must register for the conference on the REITweek website.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

American Equity To Name New Chief Financial Officer

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) - Get Report announced today that Chief Executive Officer Anant Bhalla is taking on additional responsibilities as interim Chief Financial Officer. Ted Johnson will no longer serve as Chief Financial Officer effective today and will work on an orderly transition until later in 2021, when he will exit the company. The company has launched a formal executive search for a new Chief Financial Officer by retaining executive search firm Egon Zehnder.
Economyseniorhousingnews.com

Movers & Shakers: New CEO at National Lutheran Communities & Services; LifeSpire Names Chief Marketing Officer

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

International Van Lines Announces #1 Ranking By Forbes

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., May 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many studies claim that moving ranks amongst the top stressful things someone can endure in a lifetime. The headache of packing, purging, and moving to a new town is a lot for anyone to handle. To add to that, finding an honest...
Bothell, WAfinancialadvisoriq.com

Edelman to Acquire $846M Washington Wealth Mgmt Practice

Edelman Financial Engines says it’s acquiring a Washington-based wealth management practice. Bothell, Wash.-based Viridian Advisors offers financial planning, investment management and tax planning and preparation to individuals, families and businesses and managed more than $846 million for over 800 clients across the country as of May 5, Edelman says. Adding Viridian will expand Edelman’s team of CPAs, financial advisors and client service associates, according to the company.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Announces Tony Gibney Joins Board of Directors

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, today announced Mr. Tony Gibney has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director to the Board of Directors at InflaRx. Mr. Gibney is a highly experienced life sciences-focused biotech executive and former investment banker who has executed over 150 financings and M&A advisory transactions for US and European clients. Mr. Gibney's appointment was approved by InflaRx's shareholders at the 2021 annual shareholder meeting. Mr. Mark KÃ¼bler and Ms. Lina Ma were re-appointed as Non-Executive Directors to the Board of Directors.
Economybusinesstravelnews.com

GE Executive to Join Delta as CFO

Delta Air Lines has hired General Electric executive Dan Janki as its CFO, the carrier announced. Janki, who will join Delta on July 12, has spent more than 25 years in senior roles at GE, most recently as SVP and CEO of GE Power Portfolio. Delta SVP of business development and financial planning Gary Chase and SVP of finance and controller Bill Carroll have been acting as interim co-CFOs at Delta since former CFO Paul Jacobson left to take the same position at General Motors last November.
Florida Statespacecoastdaily.com

Home Builders and Contractors Association of Florida’s Space Coast Appoints Mike Jaffe to Board of Directors

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Mike Jaffe, Director of Business Development for Hedrick Brothers Construction, has been appointed to the Home Builders and Contractors Association of Florida’s Space Coast board of directors, effective immediately. Hedrick Brothers Construction specializes in both luxury residential and commercial construction and has offices in...
Real Estaterismedia.com

NAR’s Cororaton Named a ‘Woman of Influence’

A senior economist and director of housing and commercial research at the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) was recently recognized as a “Woman of Influence” by the national commercial real estate outlet GlobeSt.com. Gay (Scholastica) Cororaton was commended for her expertise in and significant contributions to America’s commercial real estate sector in the publication’s 2021 rankings.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Dermody Properties adds investment manager to Chicago office

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, is pleased to welcome Barbara Hazlett as Investment Manager in the company’s Midwest region. Based in the Chicago office, Hazlett will support Neal Driscoll, Midwest Region Partner, in all acquisition, development, leasing, marketing and property management efforts in the region.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Conscious Capitalism Washington, D.C., Names Christina Betancourt Johnson As Executive Director

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conscious Capitalism Washington, D.C., (CCDC) announced today that Christina Betancourt Johnson has been named as its Executive Director. An experienced business leader who has worked in executive roles across the DC metropolitan region in both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors, Johnson will be leading CCDC as its first full-time executive director.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

James Hardie Industries Plc CEO Dr. Jack Truong Appears On Bloomberg Television And Bloomberg Radio On May 18, 2021

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX), the world's #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jack Truong, participated in interviews with Bloomberg Television and Bloomberg Radio on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 New York City, USA time.
Businessmpamag.com

Blackstone unveils new CEO of commercial REIT

Commercial REIT Blackstone Mortgage Trust has announced that its president, Katie Keenan (pictured), has been promoted to chief executive officer, effective June 30. Keenan will succeed Steve Plavin, who will take on the new role of senior managing director of Blackstone Group’s European debt business. Additionally, Keenan will join the commercial real estate lender’s board of directors.
Businessworkcompcentral.com

American Equity Underwriters Inc. Names Adele S. Hapworth CEO

The American Equity Underwriters Inc. announced that Adele S. Hapworth will succeed Michael L. Lapeyrouse as the company's chief executive officer, effective June 1. Lapeyrouse will assume the role of chairman for AEU, a provider of workers' compensation insurance for waterfront employers and program administrator for the American Longshore Mutual Association Ltd.