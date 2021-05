News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) today announced an agreement via its subsidiary to acquire Outkick Media, LLC, a digital media platform founded and led by Clay Travis, and related assets. Outkick is an omnichannel leader in sports, opinion, politics, and pop culture content across its radio, podcasts, online and social outlets, as well as being one of the foremost sources of sports wagering information in the United States. Further, Outkick is in an exclusive marketing agreement with FOX's partner FanDuel and serves as a significant source of sports wagering referrals.