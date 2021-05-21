Eco harbour crane
Swedish terminal operator Port of Södertälje has taken delivery of the first Liebherr mobile harbour crane powered by fossil-free HVO100 diesel. The LHM 420 can lift its maximum capacity of 124 tonnes at a radius of 16 metres, while its maximum radius is 48 metres. It will run on HVO100 diesel which is made by the hydro-treatment of vegetable oils and/or organic fats. This process provides a chemical structure almost identical to regular diesel and is said to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 80 to 90 percent.vertikal.net