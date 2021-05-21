Eco harbour crane

Crane Norway has taken delivery of a further 160 tonne Demag AC 160-5 All Terrain crane for its Nordic Crane Midt-Norge company based in Tiller, Trondheim. The five axle AC 160-5 features a 69 metre main boom plus a 33 metre bi-fold swingaway extension. Features include Deamg’s IC-1 Plus crane control system, its dynamic launch control and independent rear axle steering. Offering an overall width of 2.75 metres and an overall length of 14.5 metres, Demag claims it is one of the most compact cranes in its class. Nordic Crane Midt-Norge will use the crane predominantly within the oil and gas industry as well as for transportation and construction projects, however its first job was working on a wind farm.