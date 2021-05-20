newsbreak-logo
6th Grader Expelled for 3 Months after Zoom provided inaccurate IP address info

By Submitted by McGruber
slashdot.org
 1 day ago

On one day in February, 11-year-old Malachi Battle was not feeling well, so he stayed home sick and attended his 6th grade classes virtually via Zoom. Strange things started happening. In one class, Malachi said he heard an unknown person yell a racial slur. Teachers said other unidentified people were trying to get into their virtual classrooms. Two days later, Malachi was suspended, accused of repeatedly trying to log into Zoom classes with threatening phrases and racial slurs in lieu of his name.

