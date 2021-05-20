newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Merrill, WI

Former Caregiver Charged with Sexual Assault

By Liz Holbrook
95.5 FM WIFC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Merrill man is facing sexual assault charges for allegedly having sexual contact with a patient. Joseph Damico, 21, was in Marathon County Circut Court Thursday afternoon for an initial appearance. Damico is facing charges of 2nd-degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim and 2nd-degree sexual assault of a treatment facility resident.

wifc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marathon County, WI
City
Merrill, WI
Marathon County, WI
Crime & Safety
Merrill, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caregiver#Audible#The Assault#Sexual Contact#County Police#County Court#Wi#Wsau#Sexual Assault Charges#2nd Degree Sexual Assault#Prison#Police Report#Man#Treatment#Bedroom#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Marathon County, WIWEAU-TV 13

Charges filed for fatal Wausau-area stabbing

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) - A man accused of stabbing a woman at least 38 times resulting in her death is facing a homicide charge, among other counts in Marathon County Circuit Court. A criminal complaint has been filed against 43-year-old David Morris in the April 23 death of 52-year-old Renee...
Wausau, WI95.5 FM WIFC

Bond Set for Weekend Shooting Suspect

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man accused of shooting someone will remain in prison a million dollar bond. Michael Turner, 45, was in Marathon County Circuit Court Monday for a probable cause hearing. Turner is accused of shooting a man he knew around 5th Avenue and Thomas Street in Wausau.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Details emerge in Wausau weekend shooting

A 45-year-old man is jailed on a $1 million cash bond after he allegedly shot and critically wounded a man Saturday morning at a home on Wausau’s west side. Michael L. Turner is being held on preliminary charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Turner was captured in Marquette County about an hour after the shooting during a high-risk traffic stop and was transported to the Marathon County Jail. He was alone at the time of his arrest.
Wisconsin Statecwbradio.com

Wisconsin Woman Arrested for 2nd OUI

A Wisconsin woman was arrested for her 2nd OUI Saturday morning with children in the vehicle. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, they received a call from a father asking for a check on his children. He stated his 12-year-old daughter was texting him about adults using drugs in the vehicle they were in.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
KARE 11

AMBER ALERT: Missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Menomonie, Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Sunday morning in Menomonie, Wisconsin. According to the Menomonie Police Department, Samantha Stephenson was last seen in the late morning hours Sunday on foot wearing a white Rick and Morty hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and no shoes. Officials say Samantha is 5-foot-3, with blue eyes, brown hair and was wearing glasses.
Wisconsin Statemadison

Wisconsin DOJ official alleges racial, gender harassment

A top state Department of Justice administrator has filed a federal complaint alleging she’s being underpaid and harassed at work because she’s a Black woman. DOJ Division of Law Enforcement Services Administrator Tina Virgil filed the complaint on April 16 with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission seeking an unspecified amount of lost wages, damages and legal fees.
Marathon County, WI95.5 FM WIFC

Gureski Enters No Contest Plea for Vehicular Homicide Charges

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man accused of vehicular homicide by driving while intoxicated has reached a plea deal with the state by pleading no contest to the charge. Heith Gureski was in a Marathon County courtroom on Wednesday where he entered the plea in exchange for prosecutors dropping additional charges of OWI and operating with a blood alcohol content above .15.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS

At 1:07 a.m., an officer responded to a report of a male party shining a flashlight at drivers as they were driving past him. The officer located the suspect and advised him to stop shining the light as it could cause an accident. The male was warned for his actions.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Fotos from the Past

Researched by Michael J. Caylor, Jr. 5-12-71 He was fired, he was still paid, and now he is back on the job. That is the story of the last week of Chief Deputy Sheriff Harvey Woodward. Late last week Sheriff Alfred Giese fired Woodward and told him to turn in his badge, gun, and car keys. Woodward, based on advice from his attorney, District Attorney James T. Rogers, and Law Enforcement Committee Chair Clarence Krueger, instead stayed on the job. As the week and weekend went on, Giese said he would refuse to pay Woodward out of his budget, but County Clerk Ken Oldenburg said that would be impossible and promised Woodward, who is 42 and has five boys at home, that he will still be paid. On Saturday, Giese filed court action against Woodward seeking his removal, based on his claims that the County’s Civil Service Commission is invalid, therefore making Woodward and every deputy on the department at-will employees, his will. However, when a special hearing was called into session on Monday in Marathon County Court, Giese asked to dismiss the case. That request came after Giese, Woodward, their attorneys, and DA Rogers all met behind closed doors. Giese claims when the office of Sheriff was merged with the former Traffic Patrol Division, the process was invalid, as was the appointment of Woodward, who had previously served as supervisor with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. Insides sources reported this past week that Giese refused to deputize Woodward for 1971 and at first refused to issue him an identification card. Local fire apparatus salesman Otis Radke confirmed Sheriff Giese did issue him an identification card as Chief Deputy in 1971, but it was done as a joke, and he instead now holds a Deputy Sheriff card in its place.
Wausau, WIwsau.com

Wausau Man Gets Fine for One Charge in Viral Boat Incident

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man will get off with a fine for one charge from a viral boat crash incident. Joel Kleiber was in Marathon County Circut Court Tuesday morning for a plea hearing. Kleiber was facing charges of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct for driving his boat at high speed on Lake Wausau and ramming the vessel onto the boat ramp at D.C. Everest Park.
Marathon County, WInbc15.com

Girl, 5, donates savings to Marathon County K-9 Unit

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Marathon County K-9 Unit received a special donation from a 5-year-old Merrill girl. Mia Keller donated all of her savings toward the department’s K-9 Unit in early May. “I saved my money to be a police officer and help the police officers,” Mia said. Susan Keller,...
Lincoln County, WImerrillfotonews.com

LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

Two people were injured after a truck left the roadway and struck a tree Tuesday just after noon on Horn Lake Rd. in the Town of Birch. Both the driver, a 16-year-old Eagle River girl and her passenger, a 19-year-old Merrill man, were injured in the crash. They were transported by Merrill EMS to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. The Town of Russell Fire Department and First Responders assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau man convicted of assaulting young boy

A 30-year-old Wausau man was convicted this week of repeatedly sexually abusing a young boy over the course of at least four years, beginning when the alleged victim was a preteen. Caleb P. Mayer appeared in Marathon County Circuit Court on May 3, where he was convicted on amended charges...
Marathon County, WIwsau.com

Schauer Homicide Suspect Bound Over for Trial

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — One of the three suspects in the death of Christian Schauer will be headed to trial. Jared Carl, 20, was in Marathon County Circut Court on April 27th for a preliminary hearing. Carl is facing multiple charges related to the death of 20-year-old Christian Schauer. Those charges include 1st-degree intentional homicide, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possessing THC with the intent to deliver, and obstructing or resisting an officer.
Marathon County, WIWSAW

Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Saturday just after 9 p.m., Marathon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash on State Highway 153, just west of County Road Y, in the Town of Reid for a report of a crash with injuries, according to a Facebook post by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. The Town of Reid is just east of Kronenwetter.