The stock price of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has seen a large 16% move so far this month. Earlier in the month, the stock appreciated after the company reported a solid Q1 beat and more recently, CVS stock rallied after the company announced the appointment of Shawn Guertin as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company. Shawn was the EVP and CFO of Aetna before CVS acquired it in 2018, and he played an important role in Aetna’s growth as well as its merger with CVS.