newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Brokenness and Basketball

By Sarah Alley
State Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn my mind today I am thinking about brokenness and basketball. There are so many ways to break your body playing sports. The relentless practices while everyone else is sleeping is the real deal. My mother to this day tells me that I have run my body in to the wheelchair. You see she has a hard time remembering the recent years. Each time I get to see her it breaks her heart over and over again. We soon move forward after the initial shock, she sees that my body may be broken but my spirit is brighter than ever. All Thanks be to God. We then talk about her childhood and my childhood and the beautiful memories we have. We begin to see the way God has never forsaketh this poor, humble and beautiful family warts and all. The first visit we were blessed to have after the pandemic we sat on my back porch and talked the sun down. I was able to spend my favourite time of the day with her. The blue hour right after sunset is when I feel and hear God the best. Students look up the blue hour on the internet. Find a day to sit and watch God’s glory in your heart and soul. I guarantee that your heart will stir within your chest. This, my wonderful students, is the Holy Spirit. Yes back row it’s homework! Yes you can even have a beer as you watch, but remember everything in moderation.

www.stategazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart And Soul#Love And Basketball#Hope College#Kansas Basketball#Nac#The Va Hospital#Dhs#Memphis State#The University Of Memphis#Tigers#Redemption#Choose God#Baseball#Kids#Aau Travel Basketball#Softball Fields#Kickball#Backyard Ball#Home#Pto Basketball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Girls Basketball
News Break
High School Basketball
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Softball
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Greenville, PArecordargusnews.com

Broken, but not defeated

Greenville senior Griffin Richardson was, in his own words, “flying.” Months after losing the spring high school sports season due to the pandemic, Richardson was enjoying life, and especially enjoying his time being back out on the football field with this teammates for his senior season. “I was having the time of my life, flying around, hitting people, having a […]
Winthrop, WAMethow Valley News

Valley Life — Winthrop

Although I was never a close friend of the recently late Joe Sprauer, I always felt a particular kinship with him. I met Joe 14 or 15 years ago, when our kids were at Little Star Montessori School together. We never got to know each other well, but we’d chat easily when I’d pick up a kid from his house, or he from mine.
Tuscaloosa, ALphysiciansweekly.com

College Athletes’ Concussion Knowledge Varies by Race

WEDNESDAY, May 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Black college athletes have less symptom awareness about concussion than White athletes, despite concussion education requirements by the National Collegiate Athletic Administration (NCAA), according to a study published online in the May/June issue of the Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation. Jessica Wallace, Ph.D.,...
NBAexpressnews.com

Spurs' Luka Samanic out with broken finger

SAN ANTONIO - Forward Luka Samanic suffered a broken finger on his left hand late in Wednesday night’s 128-116 loss at the Brooklyn Nets, the Spurs announced Thursday. The club did not release a timetable for his recovery. Samanic got whacked by James Harden on a drive with 4:14 left....
College SportsNCAA.com

NCAA updates protocols for championship attendance and masking

Based on recommendations from the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group, the NCAA today announced new health and safety guidance for upcoming championships. Beginning May 20, local public health authorities will determine fan capacities at championship events. The NCAA will not set a predetermined limit. Masks and physical distancing will also...
Tooele County, UTtooeleonline.com

Title dreams to be made, broken over next week

They might be the most exciting two weekends of the entire high-school sports calendar. Two weekends of state championships. Two weekends that will see all the hard work of the past three months finally pay off. And, the two weekends that bring the last 10 months of a wild — and trying — 2020-21 high school sports season to a close.
Broken Bow, NESand Hills Express

Broken Bow Competing at B5 District Track in Aurora

Broken Bow is among the teams competing today at the B-5 district track and field championships in Aurora. Qwentin Coble of Broken Bow qualified for the state championships next week in Omaha by placing in the top three of both the boys long jump and triple jump. Coble qualified for state in the long jump placing third with an effort of 20′ 5.75″ and qualified for state in the triple jump placing third with an effort of 41′ 9″. Kya Scott qualified for state in the girls high jump. Scott cleared the automatic qualifying height of 5′ 1″ and placed third overall in the event. Scott medaled in the top 6 of the girls shot put placing 5th with an effort of 32′ 10″. Brody Ridder medaled in the top 6 of the boys pole vault placing 4th clearing 12′.
Princeton, MNhometownsource.com

Getting a high school diploma was difficult during the Depression

While researching for the Memory Lane items in May from the last 125 years that ran a couple weeks ago, I came across a 1996 column I had written with the above headline. And this week I read the column by Keith Anderson, director of news for APG, parent company of the Union-Times, about high school graduates of 2020 and 2021 responding to the trials and tribulations they have faced because of the pandemic. I feel for those kids who have missed out on some things that graduates in more-normal years took for granted. I think Anderson was right in telling graduates that how they respond to their difficulties might define their lives. My hope for them is that they do respond and I feel sure that many of them will. The column below, from the same week as this week 25 years ago, tells the story of someone who responded well to his difficulty.)
Clark County, NVmvprogress.com

VVHS Students Celebrate Prom

It was a fun night for the Bulldogs on Saturday, May 1. The Virgin Valley High School kids finally got to attend a Prom after waiting two years for one. With COVID restrictions still in place, the Clark County School District would still not allow use of the VVHS campus for a dance. So a group of community members mobilized to make sure the students had this opportunity. The dance took place in the Bunkerville Community Center. There were snacks, drinks, fun decorations, a good DJ and plenty of great company to keep everyone dancing all night.
Religionbccatholic.ca

The Lord loves a humble heart more than anything

Holiness is crucial to the fruitfulness of the apostolate. St. Faustina Kowalska wrote, “I am striving for sanctity, because in this way I shall be useful to the Church.”. During a three-day retreat, Our Lord instructed St. Faustina: “My daughter, I want to instruct you on how you are to rescue souls through sacrifice and prayer. You will save more souls through prayer and suffering than will a missionary through his teachings and sermons alone. I want to see you as a sacrifice of living love, which only then carries weight before Me … Outwardly, your sacrifice must look like this: silent, hidden, permeated with love, imbued with prayer. I demand, My daughter, that your sacrifice be pure and full of humility, that I may find pleasure in it. I will not spare My grace, that you may be able to fulfill what I demand of you.”
Union City, TNNWTN Today

NO SPOONS REQUIRED

NO SPOONS REQUIRED — Three-year-old Eva Kate Lozier and her 4-year-old brother Luka Lozier had no need for spoons Friday afternoon when they were eating their ice cream during the first-ever Obion County Fair BBQ Cook Off and Food Truck Festival held over the weekend at the fairgrounds in Union City. They are the children of Seth and Krystal Lozier of Union City. Food trucks serving everything from barbecue to tacos and ice cream to funnel cakes participated in the event, which also saw barbecue cookoff teams from Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, Kentucky and Tennessee.
NBAPosted by
rolling out

Scottie Pippen’s oldest son dies at 33

(Image source: Instagram – @scottiepippen) NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen suffered a major loss and revealed that his 33-year-old son, Antron Pippen, has died. No cause of death was given, but the retired NBA champion shared his grief on Instagram, Monday, April 19, 2021.
Kait 8

Diana Davis

Diana Davis presents Region 8 News at Midday, then anchors the Region 8 News at 5 & 6 p.m. newscasts. An Emmy award-winning journalist, Diana Davis is the senior news anchor and reporter at KAIT-TV. Diana has been honored by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences with their Silver Circle award recognizing television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the industry for 25 years or more. Her experience and knowledge of Region 8 has enabled her to help in times of crisis such as when Jonesboro was hit by an EF3 tornado in March 2020.
Lexington, KYkentuckysportsradio.com

Basketball

Brent Wainscott 9:45pm May 9, 2021 0 Comments 3 categories 8 tags. It’s the month of May and there’s not a whole lot going on in the UK sports world, so what better way to spend your time than tuning in for this year’s edition of KSR Guest Week!? This week’s radio guest schedule includes: Monday: Returning Kentucky Basketball Associate Coach, Orlando Antigua Tuesday: New Assistant Kentucky…
Lexington, KYkentuckysportsradio.com

Basketball

Adam Luckett 2:30pm May 8, 2021 0 Comments 2 categories 2 tags. There is no denying that Orlando Antigua is one of the best recruiters in college basketball. That is the main reason John Calipari brought the Illinois assistant and former USF head coach back to Lexington. However, the game has changed since Antigua left the Kentucky basketball program following the 2014 season. “It’s different,” Antigua told…
NBAkentuckysportsradio.com

Basketball

Mrs. Tyler Thompson 10:30am May 11, 2021 2 Comments 2 categories. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony was in Memphis for the Iverson Classic, and after watching some of the best prospects in high school basketball for three days and talking to 30 or so NBA scouts, made some major adjustments to his 2022 NBA Mock Draft. The first 2022 two-round mock, released on April 20, didn’t include any…