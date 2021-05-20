newsbreak-logo
Soccer

Naymar’s DJ Friend Died Jumping From Fifth-Floor Balcony To Escape Getting Caught Cheating

By Agrima Tikader
Latin Times
Latin Times
 1 day ago
Brazilian footballer Neymar shared his grief at the death of his 23-year-old friend Kevin Nascimento Bueno, better known as MC Kevin. The musician died after falling from the fifth-floor hotel room. He reportedly jumped from the room’s balcony in fear of getting caught by his wife. It is believed that he was in the room engaging in a threesome with his friend and a model, before the incident on Sunday, May 16.

