Naymar’s DJ Friend Died Jumping From Fifth-Floor Balcony To Escape Getting Caught Cheating

Infamous drug trafficker and smuggler George Jung, who was portrayed by Johnny Depp in the 2001 biopic Blow, died on Wednesday at age 78. TMZ reports that people close with the former cocaine druglord, who was part of the Medellin Cartel in the ’70s and early ’80s, died at his Boston-area home. The cause of death has yet to be announced, but Jung had reportedly been suffering from liver and kidney failure prior to his death. He was in hospice care since at least last week, and died with his close friend Roger and girlfriend Ronda by his side.