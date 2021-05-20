newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Marco Wilson Headlines Three Draft Choices Signed

By Howard Balzer
Posted by 
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 1 day ago

With OTAs beginning around the NFL next week, more than half of this year’s 259 draft picks have already signed contracts, including eight first-round choices.

The Cardinals knocked off three of their seven picks Thursday with the signing of cornerback Marco Wilson (fourth round, 136 overall), safety James Wiggins (seventh round, 243 overall) and center Michal Menet (seventh round, 247 overall) to four-year contracts.

Terms aren’t available yet, but it’s possible to get close judging by players selected near them in the draft. The minimum salaries in the contracts for players drafted from the fourth round on are $660,000 in 2021; $825,000 in 2022; $940,000 in 2023 and $1.055 million in 2024. The only differences in the total value of the3 deals are in the signing bonuses, which decrease with every pick in the draft.

In the fourth round at 134 overall, two picks prior to Wilson, Minnesota Vikings defensive end Janarius Robinson received a signing bonus of $665,400, creating a total value of $4,145,400.

Cincinnati Bengals tackle D’Ante Smith was selected 139 overall, three choices after Wilson, and was paid a signing bonus of $499,344 with a total value of $3,979,344.

So, Wilson’s deal will have a value over $4 million with a signing bonus of around $600,000 and perhaps slightly under.

Unsigned near those slots are Tennessee Titans defensive end Rashad Weaver (135 overall), Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown (137 overall) and Dallas Cowboys tackle Josh Ball (138 overall).

In the seventh round, the players drafted right before Wiggins, right after Menet and between the two Cardinals have all signed:

242: New England Patriots wide receiver Tre Nixon; $98,676 signing bonus; $3,578,676 total value.

244: Miami Dolphins running back Gerrid Doaks; $96,100 signing bonus; $3,576,100 total value.

245: Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Tre Norwood; $94,440 signing bonus; $3,574,440 total value.

246: Washington Football team defensive end Shaka Toney; $92,952 signing bonus; $3,572,962 total value.

248: Indianapolis Colts tackle Will Fries; $85,376 signing bonus; $3,565,376 total value.

All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
15
Followers
62
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Draft Picks#Nfl Draft#Defensive End#Cincinnati Bengals#New England Patriots#Tre Norwood#Washington Football#Indianapolis Colts#Cornerback Marco Wilson#Headlines#Seventh Round#Safety James Wiggins#Four Year Contracts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLArizona Cardinals

Cardinals Trade Up, Select Cornerback Marco Wilson In Fourth Round

A cornerback didn’t fall to the Cardinals in the first two days of the draft, so they traded up for one Saturday. General Manager Steve Keim nabbed Florida cornerback Marco Wilson in the fourth round, adding a player at a position of need. Wilson has impressive athleticism, as the 6-foot-1,...
NFLRevenge of the Birds

Post-Draft Thoughts

At first I was a bit disappointed with this pick. After weeks of dreaming of Devonta Smith, ending up with another 1st round linebacker was a bit disappointing. However, I have warmed up to the pick. First of all the board fell quite poorly for us, where Collins was not to far off BPA. Jordan Hicks plays like a lumbering Dinosaur at MIKE LB, so having the athletic freak that is Zaven Collins will be a nice upgrade. Plus, it is very hard not to love the kid. His draft call is hilarious and makes me think that he can add to a hard-hitting mentality with players like Budda Baker, JJ Watt, Dennis Gardeck, and Markus Golden. Also when Rondale Moore was drafted, guess who the first player to welcome him to the team was. I think Collins will be a captain before his rookie contract ends.
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Arizona Cardinals Trade Up to Pick Gators CB Marco Wilson in NFL Draft

Following a trade-up for his services, Florida Gators cornerback Marco Wilson has officially been selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 136th overall pick in the fourth round the 2021 NFL Draft. He becomes the fourth Florida player to be selected in this year's draft, and the first defender to be selected out of this year's crop of Gators prospects.
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Marco Wilson High on Self-Confidence

One thing is for certain with the Cardinals’ fourth-round draft pick: Cornerback Marco Wilson doesn’t lack confidence. The most eye-opening revelation came when Wilson was asked Saturday if there were any players past or present that he patterns his game after. Wilson said, “I would like to say Darrelle Revis...
NFLFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

UF fast-rising DB Marco Wilson headed to Arizona Cardinals as a fourth-round pick

Florida defensive back Marco Wilson closed his up-and-down Gators’ career shrouded in controversy. He was able to change the conversation with an explosive performance March 31 during the team’s Pro Day. The Arizona Cardinals decided Wilson’s athletic ability and potential made him worth chancing, selecting him during the fourth round...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Todd McShay defends Marco Wilson's cleat-throwing incident

The Arizona Cardinals selected Marco Wilson in the fourth round of Saturday's NFL Draft, a value pick in that spot after an up-and-down career at the University of Florida for the former four-star prospect. Infamous for his cleat toss against LSU last season during a tie game in the fourth quarter that cost the Gators, Wilson has a chance to be an impact player in the secondary for the Cardinals, according to ESPN's Todd McShay.
NFLaudacy.com

Cardinals draft notorious shoe-thrower Marco Wilson 136th overall

University of Florida cornerback Marco Wilson finally heard his name called Saturday when the Arizona Cardinals selected him with the 31st pick of the fourth round (136th overall) on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft. If you’re not familiar with his body of work, Wilson rose to national attention last fall when, inexplicably, the 22-year-old flung LSU tight end Kole Taylor’s size-14 Nike 20 yards downfield after a crucial third-down stop late in the fourth quarter. Wilson’s reckless display would result in a costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that handed LSU a new set of downs and, ultimately, the game when Cade York boomed a 57-yard field goal to put the Tigers ahead for good with 23 seconds remaining.
NFLPosted by
AllGators

How Does Former Gators DB Marco Wilson Fit Into Revamped Cardinals Defense?

Mediocrity: A characteristic of the 2020 Arizona Cardinals. After acquiring one of the NFL’s top wide receivers in DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans last offseason, the Cardinals were slated to bring an innovative and exciting offense to the forefront of football behind second-year signal-caller Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
NFLsports360az.com

Reaction To Cardinals 2021 Draft Class

The 2021 NFL Draft has officially come to a close, and the Arizona Cardinals have made their six selections. Here’s a rundown of who they picked:. -First Round, No. 16 overall: Zaven Collins (Linebacker, Tulsa) -Second Round, No. 49 overall: Rondale Moore (Wide receiver, Purdue) -Fourth Round, No. 136 overall:...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Florida Draft Prospects Then and Now: Marco Wilson

The Florida Gators will be losing a lot to graduation and hopeful NFL dreams for the upcoming 2021 season. With the NFL Draft coming up starting Thursday we take a look at the 13 players that left school to go reach their NFL dreams and a look from their time when they were high school recruits till now as they head off to face their dreams. We now take a look at cornerback Marco Wilson.
NFLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

NFL draft: FSU’s Janarius Robinson, Gators’ Marco Wilson go on Day 3

Former Florida State edge rusher Janarius Robinson was the state’s first college player drafted Saturday. He went to the Vikings in the fourth round (No. 134 overall). He led the Seminoles with three sacks and five quarterback hurries. In nine starts, he also amassed seven tackles for loss and blocked a kick. Robinson will join former FSU star Dalvin Cook in Minnesota.
NFLsemoball.com

Quick impact? Cards expect early picks will help from Day 1

The Arizona Cardinals are hoping their first two picks in the NFL draft can help the franchise immediately. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is confident that the team's first two selections in this year's NFL draft -- Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins and Purdue receiver Rondale Moore -- are going to have long and productive professional careers.
NFLWCJB

Wilson, Davis, McPherson selected on Day 3 of NFL Draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After watching their high-profile teammates get selected in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft, Florida defensive backs Marco Wilson and Shawn Davis, along with kicker Evan McPherson heard their names called on the final day. Wilson was selected with the 136th overall pick in...