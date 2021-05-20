Gymnast places sixth in first regional competition of his career

On Tuesday, May 4th, the Boys Middle School Track Team faced crosstown rival Brecksville-Broadview Heights Middle School. The Bears defeated the Bees 62 to 59. Andy Hudak took 2nd place in the shot put. Joey Hornik took 2nd in the discus and Drew Bohland took 3rd. Sully Keane took 1st place in the high jump and Nick Piazza took 2nd in the long jump. The Bears swept the 110 meter hurdles with a 1st from Joey Calarco, 2nd from Brady Valley and 3rd from Jordan Bunch. Sully Keane took 1st in the 100 meter dash along with a 3rd place from Kingston Luong. Jack Sinclair took a close 2nd in the mile and our 4 x100 meter relay team: Sully Keane, Mehar Kandola, Luke Liotta, and Chase Ammar won first place! Alex Capretta took 2nd in the 400 meter dash and Jack Sinclair secured 2nd place in the 800 meter run. Luke Liotta snagged a 3rd place in the 200 meter dash.