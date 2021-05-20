newsbreak-logo
Gymnast places sixth in first regional competition of his career

Cover picture for the articleEleven-year-old Matthew Bush was one of four boys to represent Broadview Heights’ Gym World in the United States of America Gymnastics (USAG) regional competition held in Michigan in April. Matthew tied for sixth place on the pommel horse and earned a medal. USAG is the national governing body for competitive...

