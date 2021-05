St. Barnabas Catholic School in Northfield continues to reach for new heights with Principal Erin Faetanini recently getting to see her students from a rooftop vantage point. It was a first-time St. Barnabas Parent Teacher Unit (PTU) fundraiser for the school that led to the first-time experience for the principal, who spent April 19 on the school’s roof, making good on a promise to the students.