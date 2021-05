Hi friends, five years ago I wrote a post about how I organize my kids’ school memorabilia and keepsakes. I wanted to share this system with you again today because now I have some fancy free printables to help you easily set up your own system. These free printables include school memory box labels as well as last day of school review sheets for each grade. With just a few supplies you can have a system setup in no time and feel like an organizing superstar! No more school papers piling up everywhere or worse shoved in a drawer. These boxes also establish a much needed limit and boundary to the amount of paper we keep. No more worrying about how much to keep, this system will keep you in line and keep you from going overboard. Let’s go set up these school memory boxes for your kids today!