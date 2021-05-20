newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Undocumented, DACA students now eligible for college aid during pandemic

By Jesse Canales
Bay News 9
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Undocumented students and DACA recipients can now receive financial help from colleges and universities to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, in a reversal of a Trump administration policy, the Biden administration announced a final rule that would no longer require college and universities to take a student’s legal status into consideration when administering federal emergency grants.

www.baynews9.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daca#Federal Loans#Legal Aid#State Aid#U S Students#Ucf#Daca Recipients#Undocumented Students#Pandemic Relief Funds#Emergency Stimulus Aid#College#Emergency Federal Grants#Federal Emergency Grants#Private Grants#Tuition#Citizenship#Immigration Status#Care#Policy#Biden Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
KidsWashington Post

How America failed students with disabilities during the pandemic

One beautiful afternoon last summer, 9-year-old Maki climbed onto a trampoline behind his Northern Virginia home and began screaming like he had been shot. His mother rushed into the yard. Maki, who is diagnosed with high-functioning autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder — and who had been doing well academically and socially before the pandemic — cried out that there was a snake on his back. He was crouched in a squat, face rigid with fear. He yelled at his mother to take away the gigantic reptile about to wrap itself around his neck. She tried to tell him there was no snake.
Collegesharkeraquila.com

A world of uncertainty: students reflect on the college application process during the pandemic

Looking back at her experience completing her college applications earlier in the year, Stephanie Shen (12) remembers it as a process filled with the general emotions suffused within the pandemic: longing, uncertainty and searching for hope. Although she wasn’t able to bond with the seniors around her in the ways she anticipated, she found modes of staying connected with her friends, even if the experience wasn’t the same as it could have been in previous years.
Palo Alto, CApalyvoice.com

College and Career Center adviser on admissions during the pandemic

This interactive depicts the impact the pandemic had on college admissions. The colleges presented in the interactive are some of the most applied to colleges in the United States and at Paly. Credit: Ori Gal. Source provided by College Kickstart. Many Palo Alto High School seniors successfully managed to apply...
EducationWorld Socialist Web Site

AFT President Randi Weingarten demands fully in-person learning at all US schools

On Thursday morning, American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten gave a one-hour speech that centered on demanding the full reopening of all US schools this fall and promoting illusions in the Biden administration’s federal stimulus programs. The speech underscored the corporatist character of the trade union bureaucracies, which...
Collegesdailybruin.com

Students concerned about inefficient distribution of relief funds during pandemic

UCLA’s delayed distribution of emergency relief funds has placed a financial burden on those who need it most, some students said. U.S. Congress passed the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act in December, which formed the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II. The fund allocated $52.6 million to UCLA, with $17.9 million intended for student aid.
EducationWNCY

U.S. teachers union leader calls for fully in-person school this fall

(Reuters) – The president of the second-largest U.S. teachers’ union on Thursday called for fully reopening schools for in-person classes in the fall. Randi Weingarten, head of the American Federation of Teachers, added in a speech in Washington that just returning to classrooms wasn’t enough. “We must also put into...
CollegesWashington Post

Cardona opens emergency grants to undocumented and international college students

Undocumented and international college students will now be eligible to receive pandemic relief grants after Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Tuesday lifted a controversial ban imposed by his predecessor, Betsy DeVos. “The pandemic didn’t discriminate … and we want to make sure that all students have an opportunity to have...
ImmigrationWashington Times

College student Dreamers eligible for emergency grants, says Education Secretary Cardona

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is announcing Tuesday that “Dreamers” are eligible for emergency grants for college students in COVID-19 relief bills, reversing the Trump administration policy that enforced the federal ban on giving most taxpayer benefits to immigrants who are in the country illegally. “The pandemic didn’t discriminate against students,”...
CollegesPosted by
Daily Mail

'If you disobey, we will prevent your children from being educated': Tucker Carlson slams colleges for forcing students to get COVID vaccine before returning to campus

Tucker Carlson has condemned American colleges and universities for requiring students to get vaccinated against COVID-19, arguing that such mandates 'forbid kids from getting an education'. The Fox News host - who has been clear that he is personally pro-vaccine - ripped into the mandates that have already been adopted...
CollegesThe Daily

$53M for students to be distributed in third round of federal aid

Eligible UW students can soon expect a third round of federal aid payments from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). The funds, also known as HEERF III, come from the American Rescue Plan passed by U.S. Congress in March, and divides funds to universities across the country for emergency student aid.
CollegesHouston Chronicle

University of Virginia to mandate coronavirus vaccines for students

The University of Virginia will require students who live, learn or work on campus this fall to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, school officials announced Thursday. The order applies to the student body of about 25,000, with the exception of students with medical or religious excuses. Faculty and staff are encouraged to get their shots, but those who do not will have to undergo regular testing, officials said.