Undocumented, DACA students now eligible for college aid during pandemic
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Undocumented students and DACA recipients can now receive financial help from colleges and universities to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, in a reversal of a Trump administration policy, the Biden administration announced a final rule that would no longer require college and universities to take a student's legal status into consideration when administering federal emergency grants.