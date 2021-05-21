newsbreak-logo
Owatonna, MN

Greatest Burgers in the State Are Only 40 Minutes From Owatonna

By Shel B
AM 1390 KRFO
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

BEWARE: After you read this article, you will be hungry. When I go to restaurants, I rarely order anything but burgers (unless, of course, it's a pizzeria, then that's a different story). I'm always on the lookout for unique burgers, and if you're like me, you need to travel to...

AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
Northfield, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

2021 Defeat Of Jesse James Days Celebration To Be As “Close To Capacity As Possible”

While there was some doubt as to what the Defeat of Jesse James Day would look like in Northfield this September, after the announcement from the committee yesterday, it seems like it will be as close to normal as one can expect thanks to an easing of restrictions from Governor Walz on capacity limits for events. The Defeat of Jesse James Days' announcement states that "the committee remains committed to hosting a safe celebration for all and will continue ahead with plans".
Owatonna, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Owatonna Students Get Free Lunch (& Breakfast) All Summer

All kids in Owatonna up to age 18 are able to get free breakfast and lunch meal bundles this summer. The Owatonna Public Schools Nutrition Services Department announces the offering will begin June 7 and run through August 13. No need to sign up. Just show up at one of four locations during the scheduled times.
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

American Pickers Looking for Places to Pick in Minnesota This July

If you are a fan of the History Channel show American Pickers, and happen to have a lot of "treasures", this might be your summer to shine. The American Pickers team of Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are coming to Minnesota this summer, and they are in need of places to pick. In a Facebook post to the Got A Pick page, they shared what they are looking for:
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

List of 15 Normal and Very Unusual Animals That Minnesota Classrooms Dissect

The worst smell in high school - formaldehyde. A smell that you'll never forget in high school - formaldehyde. And if you know that smell, you were probably part of a biology or anatomy class that explored the world of animal dissection. Frogs and worms might be the top picks for most classrooms in Minnesota and Iowa but a few unusual animals showed up on the dissection list, including cats.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
LifestylePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesotans Share Photos of Fishing Opener Weekend [PHOTOS]

With highs in the 70's and plenty of sunshine, Minnesota saw perfect weather for the Governor's Fishing Opener weekend. When it comes to water, I prefer drinking it rather than fishing it. Specifically, I like water brewed with yeast, hops and grain. The results are usually quite tasty. So, rather than hitting the lakes for fishing opener this past weekend, my wife and I headed to Wisconsin to check out some breweries out there. We started in Spooner, WI where the Churchill family invited us to visit Round Man Brewing (a fantastic family-owned brewpub that we loved and would highly recommend if you're ever in the area or passing through). From there, we visited the stunning new Lift Bridge Brewing facility in New Richmond, then on to the wonderfully bizarre and a personal favorite Oliphant Brewing in Somerset.
Faribault, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Jerry is Not Guilty (this time)

I thought you would get a chuckle about my parking ticket that I found on my car Wednesday afternoon about 2:00 when I was heading out to the farm. When I get to the KDHL studio each morning a little before 4:30 I have my choice of parking spots right in front of the studio. However, I always park across the street in the Faribault city parking lot.
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

This Half Million Dollar MN Home Has the Perfect Pool Setup

If this warm weather has you wishing you had your own pool, look no further than this house for sale in Burtrum, Minnesota. This three-bedroom, five-bathroom home was built in 2002 and sits on 18 acres of land, so you won't have to worry about privacy. There is an attached two-car garage, a fireplace in the family room, and a pool for cooling off on those hot summer days. There is even a pool house that has me daydreaming about hosting pool parties.
Rochester, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Hy-Vee To Continue With COVID Safety Measures But Won’t Require Masks For Vaccinated Shoppers

Hy-Vee has updated its mask policy and will no longer require guests to wear face coverings. The grocery chain, which has four locations in Rochester and stores all across the upper-midwest says they have consistently followed the CDC’s recommendations, and starting today Hy-Vee no longer requires fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear face coverings in its stores.
Lakeville, MNhometownsource.com

Lakeville expo offers spring delights

The Lakeville Landscape & Home Show and Consumer Showcase was held Saturday under blue skies at Aronson Park in Lakeville. The event included exhibitors including those related to the home along with a wide range of local businesses. The event included food, music, public safety demonstrations and other entertainment. The expo was originally slated to be held indoors but the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce opted to have the event outside in an effort to avoid COVID-19 restrictions on attendance. More information about the chamber and a virtual expo of registered exhibitors is at lakevillechamber.org.
Public HealthPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Do You Have To Wear A Mask Into Minnesota Starbucks Stores?

Starbucks is one of the latest big businesses to greatly loosen their mask policies amid new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention last week. In case you didn't know, the CDC announced that the fully vaccinated can ditch their masks in public. However, different states and cities can choose to keep their mask mandates in place if they see fit. This applies to businesses as well.