The Pandemic Highlighted Workforce Inequality For Women

In recent months, social scientists and media pundits have made numerous, sometimes speculative predictions about the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy, society, culture and the individual behavior of Americans. The changing nature of work and workplaces, and Americans’ consumption patterns are particularly popular subjects for prognostication. Most observers agree that when life returns to pre-pandemic “normal,” more people will work from home, either full-time or part-time, and shop online, and that this transformation may reduce the ecological damage caused by climate change. Although there is some disagreement about the effects of these changes on productivity, workplace relationships, employment patterns and family life, most commentators believe their overall impact will be beneficial.