newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

The Pandemic Highlighted Workforce Inequality For Women

By Jade Hindmon
KPBS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen lost 1 million more jobs than men last year. In fact, women have been so disproportionately affected by job loss during the pandemic it's been called the "SHEcession" which highlights how deeply inequality in the workforce impacts women. Shaina Gross who is Vice President of Client Services at San...

www.kpbs.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Health
San Diego, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inequality#Working Women#Recession#Frontline#Client Services#Covid#Kpbs#Employers#Gap#Equity#Reasons Job Loss#Men#Flexible Working Hours#Pdf Documents#Remote Work#Decision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Retail
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Report: Significantly more women than men left workforce during pandemic school closures

(The Center Square) – A “tidal wave of women” left the workforce in 2020, according to a new academic study published in the journal, Gender & Society. Researchers found that women primarily left the workforce (in addition to layoffs and job closures) to help educate their children when schools reverted to virtual learning and children were no longer physically at school.
Economynny360.com

Women leaving workforce in uneven U.S. recovery

Women dropped out of the U.S. labor force in April for the first time since January, signaling the jobs recovery may be more haphazard than expected even as more schools reopen and vaccinations accelerate. Some 165,000 women age 20 and older withdrew from the labor force, meaning they aren’t employed...
Public HealthFood Navigator

Soup-To-Nuts Podcast: How has the exodus of women from the workforce during the pandemic impacted food & beverage?

While the pandemic has helped fuel a business boom for much of packaged food and beverage industry, not everyone in the sector has benefited – with women and female-run small businesses in particular taking a hard hit that could have devastating long-term consequences for the industry unless stakeholders act now to recruit, maintain and support a diverse workplace and category.
Public Healthuli.org

A Post-Pandemic Workforce and Its Impact on the Workplace

Just as many cities have survived over millennia, cities and their workplaces will survive—and those workplaces likely will continue to be focused on the benefits of productivity and collaboration. But technology and necessity have enabled models of work that previously had been given little consideration to thrive over the past year.
Healthallwork.space

Future Of Work: How To Bring Women Back Into The Workforce

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 2 million women have left the U.S. workforce. Gender equality has taken a backseat, with troubling consequences for working mothers. These 4 strategies can help companies take a positive approach toward getting women back into the workforce. Approximately 2.2 million women have...
Public Healtharcamax.com

Commentary: Changes to society post pandemic not all good: Some likely to worsen inequality

In recent months, social scientists and media pundits have made numerous, sometimes speculative predictions about the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy, society, culture and the individual behavior of Americans. The changing nature of work and workplaces, and Americans’ consumption patterns are particularly popular subjects for prognostication. Most observers agree that when life returns to pre-pandemic “normal,” more people will work from home, either full-time or part-time, and shop online, and that this transformation may reduce the ecological damage caused by climate change. Although there is some disagreement about the effects of these changes on productivity, workplace relationships, employment patterns and family life, most commentators believe their overall impact will be beneficial.
Durham, NCwunc.org

#BlackVanLife Movement Highlights Issues Exacerbated By Pandemic

You movie buffs will know that Nomadland has cleaned up this awards season, most recently netting three Oscars. Frances McDormand plays a woman who has fallen on hard times and decides to move into a van for a fresh start. That’s when she plugs into a community of people who are doing the same. The movie is based on real stories – and includes real people from America’s nomadic community.
Lawrence, KSku.edu

Pandemic’s effects on health inequity revealed in new report

LAWRENCE — By definition, a global pandemic appears to affect everyone similarly. But upon further reflection, that’s not quite true. “It’s a profoundly unequal crisis,” said Amanda Shriwise, a visiting professor of sociology at the University of Kansas. “If you were a vulnerable subset of the population prior to the...
Public HealthDiversityInc

One Year After Brunt of Pandemic Hit, 2 Million Women Remain Missing from U.S. Workforce

Even with the effects of the pandemic easing up in recent months and an ever-growing number of people returning to work, the Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported that the job outlook for men and women in America remains disappointing as a whole, especially for women. While about 355,000 men returned to the workforce in April 2021, the BLS found that about 165,000 women were left behind and stopped looking for work entirely.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Can Macroeconomic Policies Address Post-Pandemic Inequality?

The pandemic has made the world a less equal place. The global inequalities that existed before Covid-19 are becoming more apparent, amid global efforts to provide vaccines and medical aid to developing nations. Meanwhile, economic and health disparities are also widening at national and regional levels. Some populations have been disproportionately affected over the past year as job markets shifted, entire industries collapsed, and unemployment climbed.
Atlanta, GAnewsnet5

Fauci says pandemic highlights racism's impact

ATLANTA — The immunologist who leads the COVID-19 response in the United States said Sunday that “the undeniable effects of racism” have led to unacceptable health disparities that especially hurt African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans during the pandemic. COVID-19 has highlighted “our own society’s failings,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said...
Public Healthbeavercountyradio.com

Changed By Pandemic, Many Workers Won’t Return To Old Jobs

Many workers emerging from the pandemic don’t want to return to the jobs they once had. Layoffs and lockdowns combined with enhanced unemployment benefits and stimulus checks gave many Americans the time and the financial cushion to rethink their careers. Some employers and business groups are calling for an end to the $300-per-week federal unemployment supplement, saying it’s giving recipients less incentive to look for work. But a senior economist with the Economic Policy Institute, says health concerns and child care responsibilities are the main reasons holding workers back.
Public Healthbenefitspro.com

Human capital: How the pandemic has changed employer/employee relationships

A new report out of the United Kingdom outlines ways that the pandemic has shifted the conversation on employer/employee relationships. The report, “Safeguarding Human Capital,” by Lloyds, underscores many points that American employers are also seeing: more acceptance of remote or hybrid work situations, a growing emphasis on employee wellness and work/life balance, and the importance in corporate culture and leadership from the top in setting the tone for healthy work relationships.