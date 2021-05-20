Everything You Need to Know About Bison Meat

There's a lot you can do with shrimp. As Bubba from "Forrest Gump" said, "... shrimp is the fruit of the sea. You can barbecue it, boil it, broil it, bake it, saute it. There's uh, shrimp-kabobs, shrimp creole, shrimp gumbo. Pan fried, deep fried, stir-fried. There's pineapple shrimp, lemon shrimp, coconut shrimp, pepper shrimp, shrimp soup ..." and the list goes on. In fact, per the Mordor Intelligence, the demand for this seafood continues to increase, in part because of its incredible nutritional value. The site notes that shrimp is low in calories but high in essential vitamins and minerals, and that doesn't even take into consideration some of the health benefits, which range from prevention of some maladies and the reduction of others, you can reap by adding shrimp to your diet.