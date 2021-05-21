TFB Review: Brownells BRN-180 Gen 2 Upper
Last year, Brownells dropped their new Gen 2 version of the BRN-180 upper receiver onto the market. They came out with both shorter barrel variants as well as an option for .300 Blackout. Every time I saw the new BRN-180 Gen 2 upper, it piqued my curiosity and after a while, I decided to pick up one and put it through its paces. I’ve had the BRN-180 for a couple months now and put a decent amount of ammo through it, even with this crazy ammo crunch. Let’s dive deeper into Brownells BRN-180 Gen 2 Upper Receiver.www.thefirearmblog.com