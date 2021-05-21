TFB Review: Brownells BRN-180 Gen 2 Upper

The 10mm Bruin from Dan Wesson is made to hunt, and putting it through a thorough range session proved it's one fine long-slide Model 1911. It seems like every year I have the pleasure of reviewing at least one 10mm Auto pistol. That’s the way it’s been for about the last five years. This year, the pistol is a Model 1911 from Dan Wesson. I’ve fired a few Dan Wesson 1911s in the past, but never one in 10mm until now. The company has had 10mm 1911s; I just haven’t had the opportunity to work with one. When I got a quick look at the long-slide Dan Wesson Bruin in 10mm Auto, I made a point of getting my request for one in as quickly as possible. I’m glad I did because after handling and shooting it, I can say it’s one of the nicest long-slide 10mm Model 1911s I’ve ever...