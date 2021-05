I'm reminded of when John Byrne blamed Peter David for spoiling the death of Guardian in Alpha Flight. David, working for Marvel's sales teams at the time, had distributed some photocopy pages of an upcoming Alpha Flight issue to a handful of retailers at an event, after clearing the pages with editorial. While they showed a graveyard scene, it was presented in a way that looked as if it were a dream sequence. However, at the meeting, John Byrne got rather angry complaining that Marvel had spoiled they were killing off Guardian. Something which the retailers there present were surprised to learn.