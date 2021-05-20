newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Azuolas and Tautvilas Tubelis officially named to Lithuania's preliminary U19 World Cup team

By Bruce Pascoe Arizona Daily Star
primepublishers.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona rising sophomores Azuolas and Tautvilas Tubelis have been named to Lithuania's preliminary roster for the U19 World Cup at Latvia in July. The brothers returned to Lithuania last month and have been expected to play for their junior national team in the FIBA event in nearby Latvia from July 3-11. Since Lithuania is grouped with Canada, Senegal and Japan, they could face teammate Bennedict Mathurin if he joins Canada.

www.primepublishers.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Canada#National Team#Senegal#Fiba#Ua#Usa Basketball#U19#Rytas Vilnius#Lithuanian#Nearby Latvia#Mali#July#U S#Sophomore Dalen Terry#Point Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Colorado Springs, COnewtoncountytimes.com

Wolfenbarger receives invite to U19 World Cup Trials

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Arkansas Razorbacks women's basketball signee Jersey Wolfenbarger of Fort Smith Northside will be one of 27 players vying for a spot on Team USA for the U19 World Cup, USA Basketball announced today. Invitations were issued by the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Selection Committee. Trials to select finalists for the 12-member team, which will be coached by Cori Close, Aaron Johnston and Joni Taylor, will be held May 14-16 at Metro State University in Denver. The selection committee will be led by Jennifer Rizzotti, the president of the Connecticut Sun. She will be aided by Temple University head coach Tonya Cardoza, Duke University head coach Kara Lawson, and North Carolina State University head coach Wes Moore.
Sportsteamusa.org

U.S. Takes Skeet Mixed Team Gold Medal At Shotgun World Cup

Vincent Hancock shoots during the ISSF World Cup Shotgun on May 10, 2021 in Desenzano del Garda, Italy. Amber English and two-time Olympic gold medalist Vincent Hancock topped the host country Wednesday in skeet mixed team, prevailing 36-34 in the gold-medal match. It’s the 13th career world cup gold medal for Hancock and the second for English. The U.S. now has two gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal with trap events still to come in Lonato.
Los Angeles, CAusab.com

Sights & Soudns: 2021 USA Women's U19 World Cup Team Trials

Check out the sights and sounds from the USA 3x3 Men's training camp at the Red Bull 3X House in Los Angeles. Action photos from Day 1 of the USA Women's U19 World Cup Trials. Check out the Red Bull 3X House, home of the USA 3x3 Men's National Team during its Los Angeles training camp.
MLSchatsports.com

Zarek Valentin named to Puerto Rican National Team for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Puerto Rico, Zarek Valentin, Mayagüez, FIFA World Cup, Puerto Rican Football Federation, Qatar, The Bahamas, CONCACAF, Los Angeles Galaxy, Ciudad Guayana. Houston Dynamo FCdefender Zarek Valentin was named to the Puerto Rico National Team for a pair of qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Puerto Rican Football Federation announced the rosters on Monday afternoon.
FIFAFrankfort Times

2023 Women's World Cup to be played July 20-Aug. 20

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA announced the dates for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, with the tournament to be played between July 20-Aug. 20. That puts the tournament start around six weeks later than the previous two editions in Canada and France. The 2019 final won by the United States was played on July 7. The 2023 final on Aug. 20 will be played in Sydney.
Sportsthewestonforum.com

The US women’s curling team wins their first World Cup medal in 15 years

The US women’s curling team rallied to win a bronze medal at the World Series, the first medal at a world championship since 2006. The United States, overtaken by Olympic PyeongChang Tabitha PetersonHe beat Olympic champion Sweida in a match for the bronze medal on Sunday in Calgary, with a score of 9: 5. Russia and Switzerland will play later on Sunday in a match for the gold medal.
Basketballnewtoncountytimes.com

Wolfenbarger has shot at U19 Team USA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Arkansas signee Jersey Wolfenbarger still has a shot to make the U19 Team USA World Cup roster, as she was named one of five finalists for the three remaining roster spots, USA Basketball announced. Nine of the 27 team trials participants were selected to the roster, while five others, including Wolfenbarger, will vie for the final three spots starting on July 19. The site for that date is yet to be determined.
Soccerchatsports.com

2022 World Cup qualifiers: Igor Stimac names 28-man provisional India squad

India, Igor Štimac, Qatar, 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualification, Subashish Bose, Prabir Das, Glan Martins, 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification, 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification – AFC Second Round, Goa ISL team. India are set to resume their World Cup qualifiers on June 3 against Qatar... Indian football team head...
Rugbyalbuquerqueexpress.com

New format, haka showcase for delayed women's Rugby World Cup

Women's Rugby World Cup organisers announced a revamped format for the coronavirus-delayed tournament on Wednesday, as hosts New Zealand unveiled the haka challenge they will perform at next year's showpiece. World Rugby said more rest days and scheduling changes to scrap midweek fixtures would help "super-charge" the women's game by...
Sportsgolfmonthly.com

Titleist Named Official Golf Ball Partner Of Rugby League World Cup

Titleist Named Official Golf Ball Partner Of Rugby League World Cup. Titleist has announced a partnership with Rugby League World Cup 2021 to provide official personalised golf ball for the event that will be taking place across England between October 23rd and November 27th 2021. As a licensed partner to...
Worlddallassun.com

Dates confirmed for Cape Town's hosting of Rugby World Cup Sevens

The dates for the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 have been announced. Cape Town Stadium will play host to 24 men's and 16 women's teams from 9-11 September next year. The Springbok Sevens (men's) and Imbokodo (women's) teams are included on the playing roster. SA Rugby and World Rugby confirmed...
BasketballRegister Citizen

UConn-bound Azzi Fudd selected to USA U19 World Cup team, Amari DeBerry finalist

UConn-bound Azzi Fudd was one of nine players named to the U19 World Cup Team following trials this past weekend in Denver, USA Basketball announced late Sunday night. Fellow incoming freshman Amari DeBerry was tabbed one of five finalists for the remaining three spots on the team, which will be selected following a training camp starting July 19.