Oil jumps on weather concerns in Gulf of Mexico

By Jessica Resnick-ault
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S., March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Oil prices jumped 2% on Friday after three days of losses, driven higher as a storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico, but were on track for a weekly fall as investors braced for the return of Iranian crude supplies after officials said Iran and world powers made progress a nuclear deal.

Brent crude futures rose $1.33, or 2%, to $66.36 a barrel by 1:06 p.m. ET (1606 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate was at $63.54 a barrel, up $1.61, or 2.6%.

A weather system forming over the western Gulf of Mexico has a 40% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday. read more

"This early storm prompted traders to buy crude ahead of the weekend in anticipation of potential production shut-ins," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

The gains were limited by the expectation that Iran could add a million or more barrels per day of oil production later this summer.

The two contracts are on track to fall about 3% on the week - their biggest loss since March - after Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani, said the United States was ready to lift sanctions on his country's oil, banking and shipping sectors. read more

U.S. energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for a fourth week in a row as higher oil prices prompt some drillers to return to the wellpad.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose two to 455 in the week to May 21, its highest since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co (BKR.N) said in its closely followed report on Friday.

Iran and world powers have been in talks since April on reviving the 2015 deal and the European Union official leading the discussions said on Wednesday he was confident a deal would be reached.

Still, investors remain upbeat about fuel demand recovery this summer as vaccination programs in Europe and the United States would allow more people to travel, although rising cases across parts of Asia are raising concerns.

Option bets on oil prices rising above $100 for the December 2021 Brent contract have jumped after last week's surprisingly strong U.S. inflation data, with open interest on calls nearly tripling in May, JPMorgan analysts said. The bank's forecast is for Brent to end 2021 at $74.

To reach $100, demand would need to average above 102.6 million bpd in the third quarter and grow to 103.6 million bpd in the fourth quarter, JPMorgan said, in the absence of any additional OPEC+ supply response. It expects Iranian crude and condensate production to rise to 3.2 million barrels per day in December, from around 2.8 million bpd in the first quarter.

Barclays expects Brent and WTI oil prices to average $66 a barrel and $62 a barrel, respectively, this year. It cut demand estimates for the Emerging Markets Asia (ex-China) region, flagging the risk of further downside if the recent surge in infections persisted.

"Extended mobility restrictions in the region might slow the demand recovery somewhat, but seem unlikely to stall it for a sustained period, given largely positive results of vaccination programs worldwide," it said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Energy Industryraleighnews.net

Barclays: Reopening economies drive oil demand higher

Global oil demand is recovering with major economies reopening amid a cautious supply approach from OPEC+ and restraint in US shale, Barclays says. Despite the possibility of a return of Iranian oil supply and the resurgence of Covid in parts of Asia, global oil demand is "healing" and oil inventories are set to normalize over the next two to three months, the UK bank said in a note on Friday carried by Reuters.
Energy IndustryDailyFx

Crude Oil Forecast: Iran Nuclear Deal Nears, Oil Bulls Unwind

Having looked in control with Brent crude futures testing $70/bbl, oil bulls were given an unpleasant reminder that sentiment in the complex can change sharply without warning. That said, oil prices are on course for the largest weekly drop since March. The primary reason for the weakness in the sector has been the rising likelihood that Iranian crude oil could be soon coming back online.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Energy & Precious Metals - Weekly Review and Calendar Ahead

Investing.com -- The biggest farce in the oil market, one which OPEC ignores with impunity, might be nearing its end: U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude. The Biden administration is trying to replace the Trump-era sanctions with an agreement that will prevent Tehran from having any weapons-grade nuclear program, a pact that the International Atomic Energy Agency will enforce.
Energy Industryactionforex.com

CFTC Commitments of Traders – Bets on Crude Oil Trimmed as Iran Sanctions Prone to be Lifted

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended May 18, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures sank -20 614 contracts to 475 947 for the week. Speculative long position fell -37 588 contracts, while shorts were down -16 974 contracts. Bets were trimmed on both sides as the market awaited more information about nuclear talks between Iran and world powers. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said “the main agreement has been made” regarding lifting sanctions on the country, including bans on oil exports. EU official Enrique Mora also indicated that “there will be a final agreement, not far from here”. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil jumped +15 907 contracts to 22 426, while that for gasoline added +492 contracts to 57 393. NET SHORT of natural gas futures rose 3 256 contracts to 68 752 during the week.
TrafficPosted by
Financial World

Crude caroms 2% on Gulf of Mexico storm, but clocks worst weekly plunge since March

On Friday, both UK and US crude oil futures’ prices bounced back after having been faltered three straight sessions in a row, mostly boosted up over weather concerns in Gulf of Mexico, however, had recorded their worst weekly percentage declines since March as investors were bracing for a return of Iranian crude following significant development about lifting a swathe of US sanctions on Tehran.
Energy IndustryMidland Reporter-Telegram

Iranian oil's return to market dogs prices

Crude prices suffered their worst week in a month, bruised by the possibility Iranian crude could soon return to the market as well as increased concerns about inflation and the continued impact of the pandemic on demand, Bloomberg reported. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Friday...
Accidentsrigzone.com

Gulf of Mexico Fatality and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them... Here are some of Rigzone’s top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Offshore Worker Dies in Gulf of Mexico. On May 15, Fieldwood Energy confirmed that...
Energy Industryhartenergy.com

EnVen Energy Takes Over for BHP in Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Field

EnVen Energy Corp. is now one of the largest operators of a major offshore platform in the Gulf of Mexico following a deal with partner BHP Group. In a company release on May 21, BHP said it completed a transaction with EnVen Energy Ventures LLC to transfer its 35% ownership interest and operatorship of the Neptune Field for an undisclosed sum.
Environmentwtaq.com

NHC says 40% chance of cyclone over western Gulf of Mexico

(Reuters) – A weather system forming over the western Gulf of Mexico has a 40% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday. “Regardless of development, the system could produce heavy rainfall over portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Barclays says oil demand 'healing' even as COVID rages across Asia

(Reuters) - A gradual oil demand recovery is largely on track as economies re-open, British bank Barclays (LON:BARC) said on Friday, adding that it remained constructive on oil prices despite rising coronavirus cases across Asia and potential return of Iranian supplies. It cut demand estimates for the Emerging Markets Asia...
Trafficaustinnews.net

Oil prices climb despite increase in U.S. rig count

NEW YORK, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices advanced on Friday even after data showed an increase in weekly U.S. oil-rig count. The West Texas Intermediate for July delivery added 1.64 U.S. dollars to settle at 63.58 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for July delivery increased 1.33 dollars to close at 66.44 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Energy IndustryForexTV.com

Oil Set For Weekly Loss On Iran Supply Worries

Oil prices rose on Friday after three days of losses, but headed for a weekly drop amid potential return of Iranian supplies. Brent crude futures for July settlement rose half a percent to $65.44 a barrel, after having fallen 2.3 percent on Thursday. Prices are down about 5 percent this week, the most since March 19.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude rallies on US, EU demand hopes; rising supply outlooks eyed

New York — Crude futures settled higher May 21 as strong US and European economic data underscored near-term demand bullishness, though prices were still down for the week amid concerns of rising global supply. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX July WTI settled...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Advance as Upbeat Eurozone PMIs Weigh on US Dollar

WASHINGTON, D.C. (DTN) -- Following three sessions of losses, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange moved higher in early trade Friday after economic data out of the eurozone showed business activity across the 19-member bloc expanded at the fastest pace in three years amid easing quarantine restrictions and a surge in pent-up demand.