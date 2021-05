MCCOOK, Neb. (KNEP) - The Gering girls tennis team put together a strong day in McCook to take second place at the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference Meet in McCook. Gering finished the day with 16 points just 8 points behind conference champion McCook. Gering’s finish the best since joining the conference four years ago. Bulldogs would get second place finishes in three of the four divisions on the day. Placing second in #1 singles, along with #1 doubles and #2 doubles.