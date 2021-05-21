A Proposed Cease Fire in Occupied Palestine. We Bring You The Latest Information
Today on show: A proposed cease fire in occupied Palestine? We’ll be joined by Michael Lynk, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories. Also we’ll hear about the Gaza Unlocked campaign, sponsored by the American Friends Service Committee Palestine Activism Program. And more about HR 2590, the ‘Palestinian Children and Families Act’ making its way through congress.kpfa.org