newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

A Proposed Cease Fire in Occupied Palestine. We Bring You The Latest Information

kpfa.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on show: A proposed cease fire in occupied Palestine? We’ll be joined by Michael Lynk, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories. Also we’ll hear about the Gaza Unlocked campaign, sponsored by the American Friends Service Committee Palestine Activism Program. And more about HR 2590, the ‘Palestinian Children and Families Act’ making its way through congress.

kpfa.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestine#Un#Gaza#Fire#The Un Special Rapporteur#Palestinian#Un#Activism#Today#Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastInternational Business Times

Israel Calls On UN To Condemn Attacks From Gaza

Israel called Thursday on the United Nations to condemn what it called "indiscriminate attacks" from Gaza on the Jewish state. The appeal to the Security Council and Secretary General Antonio Guterres came in a letter published a day after the Palestinians called for an end to Israeli attacks on them, as the two sides engage in an escalating conflict.
PoliticsPosted by
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: UN chief welcomes cease-fire, urges negotiations

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations chief is urging Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers to observe their cease-fire, and he says the international community must develop a reconstruction package “that supports the Palestinian people and strengthens their institutions.”. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters after Thursday’s announcement of an end to...
Middle EastAnderson Herald Bulletin

The Latest: Egypt, Saudi Arabia call for Gaza cease-fire

——— DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The foreign ministers of Egypt and Saudi Arabia are calling for an immediate cease-fire in the fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. That’s according to a statement on Saturday carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency. It says that Saudi Foreign...
Middle EastVoice of America

Israel-Palestinian Conflict Rages, France Proposes UNSC Resolution Urging Cease-fire

Despite multiple attempts by regional and international parties to bring about a cease-fire, violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip persisted Wednesday with Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City and militant cross-border rocket fire.   . “We are engaged right now in forceful deterrence,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...
Middle Easthurriyetdailynews.com

Humanity is being killed in Gaza, Palestine: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on May 19 criticized those who remain silent to the oppression of Palestinians by Israel and said it was humanity that was killed in Palestinian territory. “It is not the children who died in Jerusalem or Gaza, but humanity itself. The houses destroyed collapsed on humanity,”...
Middle EastPosted by
WFAE

Palestinian Official Discusses How The U.N. Can Help End Violence In Israel And Gaza

What is the role of the United Nations in trying to bring about a cease-fire in the Middle East? Diplomats have been meeting. But the U.S. has vetoed any formal reaction by the Security Council, so the meetings continue. We're going to bring in one of the Palestinian officials engaged in those talks. Feda Abdelhady is the Palestinians' deputy permanent observer to the U.N., and she is on the line now. Ambassador, welcome.
U.S. Politicsmanisteenews.com

The Latest: Palestinians in Gaza Strip celebrate cease-fire

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip - Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip are taking to the streets to celebrate the cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel. At 2:00 a.m., just as the cease-fire took effect, frenzy of life returned to the streets of Gaza. People went out from their homes in the night for the first time since the war began, shouting “Allahu Akbar,” whistling from balconies, and many firing in the air.
U.S. PoliticsTimes Daily

The Latest: US opposes UN resolution for Gaza cease-fire

UNITED NATIONS — The United States opposes a draft U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire in the conflict between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers. The U.S. says it could interfere with the Biden administration’s efforts to end the hostilities.
Middle EastUN News Centre

Parliamentarians Must Demand Governments Pressure Israel to “Stop this Carnage”, Palestinian Rights Committee Hears, Amid Calls for Accountability, Justice – Press Release (GA/PAL/1438)

United Nations Political Affairs Chief Warns Clashes Only Intensify ‘Deeply Inflammatory’ Atmosphere, Underscores Need for Revitalized Peace Process. The current volatile moment in the Israel-Palestine conflict must be used to mobilize political will and ensure accountability for Israel’s violations, the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People heard today amid calls for a ceasefire in the region.
Middle Eastdailyjournal.net

The Latest: Egypt awaits Israel response to cease-fire plan

CAIRO — An Egyptian diplomat says some of the country’s top officials are waiting for Israel’s response to a cease-fire offer, and that they expect amendments to their proposal. He says they hope France’s increasing efforts could spur the United States to exert its influence on Israel and Prime Minister...
Middle Eastnorthwestgeorgianews.com

The Latest: Hamas calls cease-fire 'a victory' over Israel

GAZA CITY — Hamas is calling the Gaza cease-fire “a victory” for the militant group in its struggle against Israel. Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya made that characterization while addressing a rally in Gaza City. Al-Hayya claims Israel failed to destroy Hamas’ military infrastructure, and says the group's fighters are...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Israel Calls on UN Security Council to Condemn Gaza Terror, Support Israel’s Right to Self-Defense

Israel’s Ambassador to the United States and United Nations Gilad Erdan sent an official letter to the UN Security Council and to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, calling on the UN to “unequivocally condemn the indiscriminate attacks by terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip against Israeli civilians and population centers and to support Israel’s fundamental right to self-defense.”
Worldnknews.org

How North Korea supports Palestine and aided Hamas

North Korea has long supported the Palestinian liberation movement and the various political organizations that have represented this cause. Since 1988, Pyongyang has officially recognized Palestine as the legitimate authority of all territory held by Israel, except for the Golan Heights. Pyongyang views the Israeli government as imperialist lackeys of Washington and the Palestinians as oppressed peoples fighting for their freedom.
WorldPosted by
AFP

Blinken urges Israel, Palestinians to 'protect civilians' and children

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged Israel and Palestinians to "protect civilians, especially children", reiterating that Israel "as a democracy has an extra burden" to do so. But Blinken again stopped short of urging an immediate ceasefire in the violence that has claimed more than 200 lives, mostly Palestinians, and defended Israel's week-long campaign in response to Hamas rocket fire. "We've been working intensively behind the scenes to try to bring an end to the conflict," Blinken told a news conference on a visit to Denmark. "We are ready to lend support, if the parties seek a ceasefire," he said.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Jews express solidarity with Palestinians (Your Letters)

We are on the brink of a terrifying full-scale war in Palestine and Israel, with Israel bombing Gaza and Hamas firing rockets into Israel. As Jews we stand in solidarity with our Palestinian sisters, brothers and kindreds by demanding that Congress stop funding Israel’s aggression. While we also condemn the rockets fired at Israeli civilians, this is not a “conflict” between equal parties; there are massive discrepancies of power — military, economic and political — between the Israeli government and the Palestinians.
WorldImperial Valley Press Online

The Latest: UN envoy welcomes cease-fire in Gaza fighting

JERUSALEM — The top United Nations envoy to Israel and the Palestinian territories is welcoming the cease-fire in the latest war between Israel and the Hamas- militant group that rules Gaza. Tor Wennesland said early Friday on Twitter that he extends his “deepest condolences to the victims of the violence...
Middle Eastwcn247.com

The Latest: EU hails Gaza cease-fire, calls for peace talks

The European Union’s top diplomat is welcoming the Gaza cease-fire. But he says only a revival of long-term peace talks can ensure that such fighting does not flare up again in the future. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday in a statement that “we commend Egypt, Qatar, United Nations, United States and others who have played a facilitating role in this.” Borrell says “the situation in the Gaza Strip has long been unsustainable." He added that only a political solution will bring sustainable peace. The EU’s support for a two-state solution is long-standing, but the 27-nation bloc is divided over how to handle relations with Israel and the Palestinians. A cease-fire took hold overnight.
Middle Eastmidfloridanewspapers.com

Can the world stop Israel and Hamas from committing war crimes? 7 questions answered about international law

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The deadliest fighting in years between Israel and Hamas had by mid-May killed over 200 Palestinians in Gaza, including dozens of children, and at least 10 in Israel. Both sides are accused of violating international law – Israel for its alleged disproportionate bombardment of residential buildings and Palestinian groups for firing rockets on Israeli cities.