A Proposed Cease Fire in Occupied Palestine. We Bring You The Latest Information

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged Israel and Palestinians to "protect civilians, especially children", reiterating that Israel "as a democracy has an extra burden" to do so. But Blinken again stopped short of urging an immediate ceasefire in the violence that has claimed more than 200 lives, mostly Palestinians, and defended Israel's week-long campaign in response to Hamas rocket fire. "We've been working intensively behind the scenes to try to bring an end to the conflict," Blinken told a news conference on a visit to Denmark. "We are ready to lend support, if the parties seek a ceasefire," he said.