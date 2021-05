Relatives of missing women gathered at the home of a former police officer after a mass grave authorities believe may contain at least 40 people, most of them women, was found in the backyard. “There’s the hope of recognising a family member, even among the corpses,” 50-year-old Marleny Barrientos said, according to Reuters. She carried a photograph of her son, who disappeared in 2015. “That is why I’m here.”Dozens of people, believing their missing relatives could possibly be among the dead, stood outside the cordoned-off area as forensic workers in white protective gear removed remains from the pits. Several of...