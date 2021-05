Modern golf balls have come a long way since their hand-carved wooden predecessors of the 14th century. Today’s rubber and plastic models offer so many unique features that they might as well be customized to fit each individual player. So how do you know if you need TaylorMade balls or Titleist balls? Low-spin golf balls or tour-performance models? Practice golf balls or cheap balls? Finding the best golf balls for you can be nearly as challenging as the game itself. But like a good caddy, we’ve done the advance work on your behalf and present our suggestions so you can get right into the swing of things.