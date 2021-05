Super Chix announced its third restaurant in Utah opened today in St. George. The new restaurant is located at 158 North Red Cliffs Dr., St. George, UT – 435/673-3250. “On the heels of very strong openings for our American Fork, UT and Spanish Fork, UT restaurants, we are excited to add a third Utah restaurant, this one in the southern part of the state. We, along with the solid franchise development group for the Las Vegas, NV and St. George, UT markets, are delighted to bring SUPER CHIX to a new city and region. The Red Cliffs Corner Shopping Center is the perfect place for the St. George, Utah SUPER CHIX thanks to its easy accessibility just off the St. George Blvd. exit on I-15 and its location in the prominent shopping area in St. George along Red Cliffs Dr.," says Darryl Neider, CEO of Super Chix.