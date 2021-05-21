Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock release Back 4 Blood trailer
That is a cool trailer. Enjoy it. Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios today released a new Back 4 Blood trailer spotlighting the diverse characters and personalities that make up the Ridden slaying crew known as “The Cleaners.” The video introduces each of the eight playable Cleaners – Holly, Walker, Doc, Karlee, Jim, Hoffman, Evangelo, and Mom – and expands on their background, characteristics, and in-game abilities. The trailer also provides a glimpse into the range of Ridden variants players will take on, including beastly Breakers, grotesque Ogres, screeching Snitchers, ravenous Hags, and more.digitalchumps.com