Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock release Back 4 Blood trailer

George A. Romero was a horror revolutionary. Not only is his work an example of quality filmmaking and storytelling, but he pushed the horror genre into new territory, bridging the gap between the ‘50s horror icons like the Universal Monsters and the more modern, politically charged thrillers of the ‘70s and ‘80s. But between the work done on two iconic horror films, “Night of the Living Dead” and “Dawn of the Dead,” Romero actually shot a feature, “Amusement Park,” that has never been released. Well, until now.