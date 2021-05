Stonington — Twins Ashley and Danielle Zelesky are almost always together. They're in all the same classes except one at East Lyme High School. They run track for the Vikings, focusing on the hurdle events. Even their personal best in 300-meter hurdles are almost the same — Ashley's is 50.3 seconds, Danielle's 50.8. They also compete in the 4x400 relay and 100 hurdles.