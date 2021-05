Will Cain: Biden ignores key details in Asian hate crime surge. 'Fox News Primetime' host slams the left for using race to decide seriousness of hate crimes. Fox News host Will Cain noted Thursday on "Fox News Primetime" that President Biden touted a new COVID-centered anti-Asian hate crimes law by invoking the murders of an activist in Charlottesville, Va., at the hands of a White supremacist and a man of Lebanese descent killed by his White neighbor, with the host adding that to Biden, "it's not really the victims that matter, it's the perpetrators."