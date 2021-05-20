Apple debuts software for people with disabilities
Apple yesterday unveiled next-generation software features designed for people with mobility, vision, hearing and cognitive disabilities. Cupertino, Calif.-based Apple’s operating systems are set to undergo software updates later this year that would allow people with limb differences to navigate the Apple Watch using AssistiveTouch, while the iPad will support third-party eye-tracking hardware for easier control and low-vision communities, according to a news release.www.massdevice.com