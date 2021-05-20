newsbreak-logo
Apple debuts software for people with disabilities

By Sean Whooley
massdevice.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApple yesterday unveiled next-generation software features designed for people with mobility, vision, hearing and cognitive disabilities. Cupertino, Calif.-based Apple’s operating systems are set to undergo software updates later this year that would allow people with limb differences to navigate the Apple Watch using AssistiveTouch, while the iPad will support third-party eye-tracking hardware for easier control and low-vision communities, according to a news release.

