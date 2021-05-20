Apple debuts software for people with disabilities

Apple just released iOS 14.5 on April 26th which added a few eagerly awaited features to the mobile platform. For example, if a face mask wearing iPhone user wants to unlock his handset without resorting to tapping in his Passcode, he can now install the update, enable some settings, and simply wear his unlocked Apple Watch to automatically open his iPhone. If you're one of those people who don't understand why this new feature is such a big deal, you've never had to type in your Passcode while walking a dog and using a cane all at the same time.