COVID-19 positivity rates stay low as region reaches latest vaccine milestone
MANKATO — Area counties again combined for a relatively encouraging COVID-19 positivity rate this week, while passing another milepost on vaccinations. The nine area counties had a 3.4% rate of tests coming back positive between May 12-19, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. It matched the 3.4% rate during the prior week and remained below the 5% threshold used by health experts as a measure of concern.www.thelandonline.com