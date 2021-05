(St. Paul, MN) -- A last-minute bill approved by lawmakers will expand Minnesota's medical cannabis program to include the use of flower or bud. Supporters say it could cut patient costs in half because it doesn't need to be manufactured into cannabis oils and extracts. G-O-P Representative Tim Miller of Prinsburg warned, "for the people that are listening and want legalized marijuana, you're basically getting it right now through the back door." House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler says it's a significant accomplishment and a movement not only towards legalization but for patients to be able to access cannabis for health reasons.